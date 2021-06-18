It is one of the largest crocodiles ever seen in Australia.

A team of paleontologists has announced the discovery of a new species and a new species of giant crocodile, identified from an incomplete skull found over a century ago in Queensland, Australia.

Say hello Kungamarandu Manala. The animal evolved there 2 to 5 million years ago Now in Southeast Queensland, Australia. It includes domistomines, a subfamily of crocodiles, of which only one species still exists today.Tomistoma sclegel).

Part of the skull Kungamarandu Manala Discovered in the Darling Towns area in the 19th century. According to analyzes, its results are published Scientific reports, This is one Unique combination of traits unique from other crocodiles.

“We scanned the skull, from where we were able to digitally reconstruct the brain cavity, which helped us learn more about its anatomy.Ristevsky said. It therefore explains the classification of a new species and the new species.

An ancient giant

Kungamarandu Manala It is one of the largest crocodiles ever to live in Australia.

“It is difficult to estimate his exact overall size at this time because we only have the back of his skull, but he was tall.“, Explains Jorko Ristevsky of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Queensland. “We estimate that his skull was at least three feet long. Based on comparison with modern crocodiles, total body length can be estimatedSeven meters“.

If these measurements are to be believed, Kungamarandu Manala Compete easily Crocodylus porosus, Sea crocodile. Currently emerging in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania, it is the world’s largest and heaviest living reptile, measuring six meters in length and weighing more than a ton.

Crocodile evolution

As Jorko Ristevsky points out Conversation, Is the archeology of crocodiles in Australia Has been particularly active in recent decades, With the discovery of several mycosines representing the extinct subfamily of the crocodile family.

“In Australia, this led to the notion of mycosin-dominated crocodiles, both of which are relatively recent crocodiles (i.e. members of the genus Crocodylus), both living today. [le crocodile marin et le crocodile d’eau douce australien NDLR]”, Explains the polyanthologist.

This explains the question of the researchers. In fact, all the continents except Antarctica were homeless Representatives of more than one crocodile at this time. The situation is the same today as it was with the crocodiles. Curries and crocodiles in Asia or crocodiles, Caymans and crocodiles in the American continents. So why would Australia be an exception?

This new discovery re-establishes a certain evolutionary “logic”. Mkosuchines are not the only crocodile in Australia. Domistomines, referred to Kungamarandu Manala, Were with.