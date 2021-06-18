In Lorette, Touralex chooses to display its “Picardy Glass” at Elysee

“It’s a source of pride for all our teams.” : Chapel-Saint-Mesmin, near Orleans The Duralex company will be on display at the Elysee And representing Lorette. Founded in 1945, the company was selected with 126 candidates out of 2,300 applications submitted to participate in the 2nd edition of the Grande Exposition to Fabric n France. This action will take place July 3 and 4 Next to the Elysee Palace. On this occasion, he will present Picardy Dumbledore, created in 1954: a soft glass “Ultra-resistant (…), with refined and unchanging design, an iconic range“.

Duralex was elected by a national committee headed by Ministers Agnes Bannier-Ranacher and Alain Crisset, and consisted of ten members. Founded in 1945, the company manufactures soft glassware. Currently, there are 350 tips and cups in six different shades, but there are also salad bowls or table accessories. All products are manufactured by 250 employees at the Chapel-Saint-Mesmin factory And exported to over a hundred countries, including Asia and the Middle East. The company was acquired a few months ago Pyrex’s parent company (A popular American brand of thermostable glass products), controlled by the International Cookware Holding, Kardashian Investment Fund.

If you want to attend this huge exhibition made in France, You need to register Surely On the site : Seats are limited.