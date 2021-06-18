Home Economy In Lorette, Touralex chooses to display its “Picardy Glass” at Elysee

In Lorette, Touralex chooses to display its “Picardy Glass” at Elysee

Jun 18, 2021 0 Comments
La verrerie Duralex à la Chapelle Saint-Mesmin

“It’s a source of pride for all our teams.” : Chapel-Saint-Mesmin, near Orleans The Duralex company will be on display at the Elysee And representing Lorette. Founded in 1945, the company was selected with 126 candidates out of 2,300 applications submitted to participate in the 2nd edition of the Grande Exposition to Fabric n France. This action will take place July 3 and 4 Next to the Elysee Palace. On this occasion, he will present Picardy Dumbledore, created in 1954: a soft glass “Ultra-resistant (…), with refined and unchanging design, an iconic range“.

Duralex was elected by a national committee headed by Ministers Agnes Bannier-Ranacher and Alain Crisset, and consisted of ten members. Founded in 1945, the company manufactures soft glassware. Currently, there are 350 tips and cups in six different shades, but there are also salad bowls or table accessories. All products are manufactured by 250 employees at the Chapel-Saint-Mesmin factory And exported to over a hundred countries, including Asia and the Middle East. The company was acquired a few months ago Pyrex’s parent company (A popular American brand of thermostable glass products), controlled by the International Cookware Holding, Kardashian Investment Fund.

If you want to attend this huge exhibition made in France, You need to register Surely On the site : Seats are limited.

READ  Netflix launches an enchanting operation in France

You May Also Like

Future U.S. law may prevent Apple from pre-installing its applications

Future U.S. law may prevent Apple from pre-installing its applications

How Venezuela violates US oil sanctions

How Venezuela violates US oil sanctions

Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna opens to Prime subscribers next week

Kafa: Americans think to tighten the screw

Kafa: Americans think to tighten the screw

Beats Studio Butts launches at 149 Euros with your summer cover

Beats Studio Butts launches at 149 Euros with your summer cover

BFM Business

Novavox claims more than 90% of its vaccine

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *