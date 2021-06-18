Bulgaria will import nearly 15,000 tons of hazardous waste by 2021 – ak News Fakti.bg – from Bulgaria

In the first five months of the year, Bulgaria imported more than 163,000 tons of waste BGNES, Citing information from the Ministry of Environment and Water.

Of these, 8676,462 tonnes of RDF waste are imported as alternative fuels. They are intended to be burned at three cement plants with complex permits – Devnia Cement AD in Devnia town, Holkim Bulgaria AD in Beli Isvor village, and Slotna Paneka cement AD in Slotna Paneka village. They complied with the requirement of the Waste Management Act that the dimensions should not exceed half of the total annual capacity of the installation specified in the complex permit.

149 085.476 tons of hazardous waste not imported from the green list.

The total amount of hazardous waste imported during the period from January 1 to May 31 was 14,431,358 tonnes. These are waste batteries, lead paste, zinc powder, waste mineral oils, which are the raw materials for the big companies in the country.





The Ministry of Environment and Water insists that waste disposal is prohibited in Bulgaria.

Where are the wastes imported from?

In 2021, waste was imported for recycling:

– The following EU countries: Austria, Malta, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Greece, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Hungary, Italy, France, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

– The following non-EU countries: Albania, Switzerland, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, United Kingdom, China, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore, Turkey, Norway, Lebanon, Ukraine and Qatar.

Waste incineration with energy recovery is carried out by Italy and the United Kingdom.

Where are they stored?

Waste storage at individual sites of recipient companies is carried out in accordance with the permits issued for the treatment of the respective type of waste (including temporary storage). After a calendar year of receipt of waste from the facility, it must be recovered, unless a short period of time is specified by the relevant competent authorities.

Who imports the waste?

The Ministry of Environment and Water says that approval has been given to import the waste.

Companies that import waste by art order. 4 of Regulation 1013/2006, to be submitted to the competent authorities of the parties in the required cart Documents (application for prior approval and notification) subject to preliminary examination and publication of results by each competent authority.

In the case of importation of waste, the collection of these documents shall be obtained by the competent authority to send after examination and approval. These results include specific time limits and mandatory conditions for obtaining, using and transporting legal entities – as per the environmental permit documents issued by the companies participating in the transport.

Together with the Minister of Environment and Water, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications and the Director of the Customs Organization, he controls the boundary movement of waste according to his powers. Control of the MoEW is carried out by the RIEW, whose territory is the origin of the waste or the target of the ship. / BGNS

Sofia, Bulgaria

