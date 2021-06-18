Best of Gadgets for 2021 – Technologies

If we can already clean the house from the foundation to the roof or go shopping to renovate the shelves, we will not share some gadgets that mean more to us.

Mobile phone and the little things that come with it They have become a part of our daily lives and they are almost an integral part of us. Without them, we would not be able to communicate in today’s world, no matter what – work, love, friendship, health, shopping

He’s everywhere, mixing in everything, so why not when it comes to spring products. If we can already clean the house from the foundation to the roof or go shopping to renovate the shelves, we will not share some gadgets that mean more to us.

Excellent in sound technology

As they were in the beginning, often with young people, they have become a necessity for the elderly and working people.

The reason is simple. For many, the coronation reality has moved the office to the dining room or living room, and domestic noise is not needed during work.

Concentration for a while makes it harder for business associates or colleagues to listen to you and follow what you say, thus creating conditions that further complicate the already complex situation of working from home.

When it is already there, quality samples should be taken. And preferably wireless.

Of course, there are also headphones for other activities such as sports or entertainment. We recommend headphones that offer the best sound technology so that voice calls can be a smooth experience with a perfectly clear clear sound.

New worlds of quality sound

With Apple Airports Pro you can discover new worlds of quality sound.

The small microphone delivers the right sound and is controlled by the touch of the headphone.

These headphones help to actively suppress ambient noise, which is critical to the quality of business meetings – the concentration of speakers and speakers. Definitely something not to be overlooked.

There is also a special transparent mode so that you can hear what is happening so that your family does not look like you are sitting in a deaf room.

Apple Airboats Pro supports wireless charging and is very convenient. Silicone extensions in many sizes will fit you exactly.

Above all, the headset is compatible with the Apple Siri operating system and has the best quality microphone for clear and loud phone conversations.

A jewel in my ear

Classic and glamorous in one of the Samsung Galaxy Butts Live SM-R180 headphones inspired by the jewelry way of making jewelry.

These headphones will make you look like a sophisticated professional with the refined taste of fashion. Samsung’s headphones have a unique shape and are primarily suitable for the human ear, so they can be worn easily and for a long time.

You can also use Samsung’s voice assistant capabilities for greater performance.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds reduces background noise by up to 97 percent, and the five-minute charge gives you enough power to talk for an hour or listen to music.

Coupled with the charging case, it offers 21 hours of operation.

An important note is that these headphones can be easily connected to both Android and Apple operating systems via the Galaxy wearable app.

If you like listening to music while doing physical activities, don’t worry, these headphones are water resistant. So, go upstairs wherever you go with them.

Cables are definitely going down in history

Cables are slowly declining in history, reducing the chance that everyone will end up falling victim to them.

In fact, why bother with annoying and cluttered cables when you are charging wirelessly?

This is an elegant, quick and easy way to charge your favorite device and you will never switch again once you try it.

Ready?

Fast charging, permanent protection – Neil’s Mini Button

This mini-button charger for smartphones makes phones fast and wireless thanks to KI technology.

The Nilkin Mini Button holds your desk, but keeps the space under and around the desk tidy without cluttered cables. It is very compact and fits in your pocket! It supports fast charging of 10 watts and has many security features so your phone is fully charged and safe.

The mini button automatically stops charging when it detects metal objects, the phone can be charged with or without a cover, and the anti-slip material and soft cross phone prevent slipping.

Nothing without masks – Shine and protect 360 hybrid mask for iPhone 11 Pro

If this is our health or the health of the phone, masks have become a mandatory part.

One thing is for sure Shine & Protect 360 Hybrid Case for iPhone 11 Pro does not hide the beauty of this model, but protects it to the maximum.

This card for iPhone 11 Pro has two parts for better protection of the whole device.

The frame is made of shock-absorbing material, while the front and rear are made of soft glass with a 10H hardness type, which protects the entire surface of the screen.

So if your truck or plane does not pass your phone, you can be sure that the phone will be a piece and function.