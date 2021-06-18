Berbignon: The International Art Book and Film Festival returns to its 11th edition

The International Festival of Art Books and Movies (FILAF) returns to Berbignon for its 11th edition this year. From Monday 21st June to Sunday 27th June 27th art lovers and film enthusiasts will be able to appreciate the works presented throughout the historic center of the Catalan capital.

Every year since 2011 in June, Pilaf has settled in Perpignan. Its purpose: to reward the best books and films about art produced around the world. Festival Director Rachel Simon confirms: “We want to promote the art and productions of directors or artists who are not adequately recognized for the work they provide.”

Much of the programming is planned at Castillet Cinema, but is also planned at other locations, such as Maison Quinta, Centro Espanol or Torcadis Bookstore. This year, nine documentaries and ten books, all genres together, are trying to win the grand prize of the Golden Donkey in an international competition.

Of the works presented, Camille Santacru’s La Cave and Isabel Robre’s Pollack and Pollack, which premiered on Monday, June 21st, were screened on Wednesday, June 23rd, both of which were screened at the Castillet Cinema not to be missed. In addition, on June 23, there will be a discussion between American art historian Robert Store and Belgian visual artist Luke Dumens.

In addition, many distinguished guests, such as the American painter Ed Rusha or the German publisher Haggard Steele, will attend.

This weekend, the festival concludes on Sunday, June 27, with an awards ceremony. A chocolate grant of Rs 3,000 will be given to a director and will allow him to make a film around art. The so-called gold donkey worth $ 10,000 and the silver donkey worth $ 5,000 will be awarded to the most deserving directors.

On the reception of the audience, “This will be done in accordance with the rules of health protocol“Rachel Simon insists. In other words, Castillet cinema can only accommodate 65% of its maximum capacity.

Visitors’ prices range from € 10 to € 35 depending on the desired entry pass (day pass or weekly pass).