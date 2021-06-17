Home Top News Where to check in London before traveling? Here are the answers!

Jun 17, 2021
By Elsia Columb | On 06/16/2021

London and Her Majesty To leave the country, you must present a negative RT-PCR (throat and nasal) test. To do this, you have the option to contact a private biogroup lab 7 days a week and receive your results either directly by email or on your mobile

To make your life and trials easier, the team is there 6 centers in London, Including one in the recently opened Victoria District. To leave the UK, you must provide a negative RT-PCR test and certificate within 48 hours of departure Suitable to fly Your results will be provided at the same time. Biogroup welcomes you with appointments at clinics in Notting Hill, Marylaphone, Bond Street, Shoreditch, Hampstead and Victoria.

Prices vary depending on the time available to you. You will be charged £ 75 to get your results before 6pm the next day; 5 135 for a one-day test before midnight (if you took your test before 3pm) and லை 360 if you want a response within three hours.

If you do not live in London or do not want to travel, Biogroup offers you Quietly understand this mandatory passage by getting your kit including the RT-PCR test at home (All over the UK). Self-examination for a uniform 75 is yours. On the other hand, if you have recently left UK territory, Also find the steps you need to get to your destination without delay !

