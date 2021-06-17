Home Technology The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 11, has been leaked

The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 11, has been leaked

Jun 17, 2021 0 Comments

The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 11, has been leaked

Follow the news, follow the press, press direct messages

Review from the report of Tom Warren Reporter On the edge Popular Technology Website of America on June 15

Operating system Windows 11 (Windows 11) Upcoming release Microsoft (Microsoft) Released in the online world. Chinese website Byte has released all screen shots of Windows 11 User interface (User interface) Start menu (Start Menu) New look and many more in the first place.

The biggest noticeable change is the taskbar centered on the application icons bar. It has been updated to a simpler version than is currently available, including buttons and a start menu Windows 10 Without (Windows 10) Square screen application (Live Tiles) In the Start menu.

Windows 11 has a start menu Pinning application (Post-made applications) Recent file list (Recent Files) and can quickly close or restart Windows 11 devices. This is a lot easier than what is available on Windows 10 today. But if you do not like this you have the option to move them all to the left as before. There is also a dark mode for simultaneous use.

Windows 11 uses both rounded corners Right click menu (Context menus) Square button application (Around applications) and File Manager (File Explorer) including the start menu, but have not yet decided whether to use all rounded corners because it is still expected that Windows 11 will come out and see the changes. Built-in applications More built-in applications in Windows 11.

READ  Samsung's new premium pill assortment is listed here - meet up with the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Additionally, the taskbar appears as a new application icon Window Redesigned widgets to scroll through news, weather and web content rumored to be brought by Microsoft. Windows widgets (Windows widgets) is back in Windows 11.

Windows 11 also has a function to control how windows are organized. Expand the window to a fullscreen button (Zoom button) Arranged on either side with options or in a grid with 3 parts or 4 parts Desktop (Desktop)

Microsoft has announced that it is ready to launch Windows 11, announcing on Twitter that a special event will take place on June 24 from 11:00 am (22.00 GMT), and that the video invitation for this event will be a long shadowed window in the 11th form.

You May Also Like

OPPO Introduces Samsung's Best Featured Phone to Compete with Smartphone

OPPO Introduces Samsung’s Best Featured Phone to Compete with Smartphone

Urgency: WhatsApp introduces a new feature for users .. Get to know it

Urgency: WhatsApp introduces a new feature for users .. Get to know it

China announces first high radiation at Taiwan nuclear power plant: Community: World: Lenta.ru

China announces first high radiation at Taiwan nuclear power plant: Community: World: Lenta.ru

Here’s How You Can Save on Internet Bills

Google’s new feature, technology that now hides photos and videos

Parallel location .. An application that can run WhatsApp for two numbers on one phone

Parallel location .. An application that can run WhatsApp for two numbers on one phone

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *