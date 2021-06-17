The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 11, has been leaked

Review from the report of Tom Warren Reporter On the edge Popular Technology Website of America on June 15

Here is a first look at Windows 11. There is a new start menu, rounded corners, new start sound and so on

Operating system Windows 11 (Windows 11) Upcoming release Microsoft (Microsoft) Released in the online world. Chinese website Byte has released all screen shots of Windows 11 User interface (User interface) Start menu (Start Menu) New look and many more in the first place.

The biggest noticeable change is the taskbar centered on the application icons bar. It has been updated to a simpler version than is currently available, including buttons and a start menu Windows 10 Without (Windows 10) Square screen application (Live Tiles) In the Start menu.

Windows 11 has a start menu Pinning application (Post-made applications) Recent file list (Recent Files) and can quickly close or restart Windows 11 devices. This is a lot easier than what is available on Windows 10 today. But if you do not like this you have the option to move them all to the left as before. There is also a dark mode for simultaneous use.

Windows 11 uses both rounded corners Right click menu (Context menus) Square button application (Around applications) and File Manager (File Explorer) including the start menu, but have not yet decided whether to use all rounded corners because it is still expected that Windows 11 will come out and see the changes. Built-in applications More built-in applications in Windows 11.

Additionally, the taskbar appears as a new application icon Window Redesigned widgets to scroll through news, weather and web content rumored to be brought by Microsoft. Windows widgets (Windows widgets) is back in Windows 11.

Windows 11 also has a function to control how windows are organized. Expand the window to a fullscreen button (Zoom button) Arranged on either side with options or in a grid with 3 parts or 4 parts Desktop (Desktop)

Microsoft has announced that it is ready to launch Windows 11, announcing on Twitter that a special event will take place on June 24 from 11:00 am (22.00 GMT), and that the video invitation for this event will be a long shadowed window in the 11th form.