West World: Geoffrey Wright Glad to have started filming Season 4

Filming for “West World” Season 4 is underway. Good news that Jeffrey Wright shared on his Instagram account.

The actor released a photo of his shooting chair in which his character’s name is Bernard. With the concept of “hello … old friend”, the series refers to this relationship with Robert Ford, the doctor who played Anthony Hopkins.

Launched in 2016, West World Will be back on the American channel HBO with the 4th season in 2022. Fans of the series – at least those who have been able to follow a plot that is considered complicated by some – may be eager to discover new episodes that will involve the heavy task of answering many unanswered questions at the end of the episode. . 3.

If the first season West World It was a huge success with the general public and critics, and the following two viewers saw it decline over time, although it is interesting due to a complex situation.

But the showrunners, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are likely to encourage those who do not pay attention to the smallest details revealed. West World However, it manages to secure the unwavering support of some viewers fascinated by this fiction, which touches on different and varied subjects such as cybernetics and mechanical perception.