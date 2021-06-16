The route will increase to 40,000 spectators for the semi-finals in London

Semi-finals and finalsEuro football It will be played in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley, England’s largest crowd for more than 15 months, as officials raised the amount on Monday during public test events. “We want to gather more evidence on how to safely resume big events,” Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a four-week postponement, it marks the euro to move nearly 50% of Wembley Stadium’s capacity. Govit-19, Due to an increase in infections caused by delta variability.

Wimbledon 50%

The England-Scotland and England-Czech Republic group matches will be played with a capacity of 22,500. 50% will be changed during the two rounds of 16 scheduled in London. In the case of the Euro, ticket holders at Wembley must provide full evidence of the vaccine or the results of the latest negative Covid 19 test.

Wimbledon will also be allowed to operate at 50% capacity during the two-week Grand Slam tournament, which was canceled last year due to a health crisis. The women’s final on July 10 and the men’s final the next day will be attended by 15,000 spectators at the Central Court.