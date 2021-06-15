Toria Dillier, host of the 74th Cannes Film Festival

Paris (AFP)

French actress Toria Dillier will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Cannes Film Festival, which airs on Broadcast Canal + Tuesday, taking place in Crochet from July 6 to 17.

We are pleased to announce that Toria Dillier will be the host of the opening and closing ceremonies of this 74th edition produced by Canal +, which will be produced by Canal + and will air clearly, live and exclusively on July 6th. And 17, 2021, ”the channel said in a statement.

Toria Dillier, who was nominated for Best Actress Caesar in 2020 for “La Belle Epoch” directed by her ex-boyfriend Nicola Pedos, made her directorial debut in 2017 with “Monsieur & Madame Adelman”. He was revealed to be the compiler of the weather forecast for Canal +, which he played for two seasons.

Most recently, he starred as one of Jonathan Cohen’s rivals in the “The Flame” series. “In the same year, Doria Dillier will be seen in Sebastian Marnier’s” Origin of the Island “film, which is planned to augment and release projects in cinema with her first production of the short film + La Diagonale des Foss +.” In 2021, the press release said.

The Cannes Film Festival has not yet announced the film, which will be screened “at the last screening” after the prize list on July 17th. The structure of the American Spike Lee-led arbitral tribunal and the poster for this 74th edition have not yet been released.

