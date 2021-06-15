The Municipal Council begins the study for the Science and Technology Strategic Plan

The Municipal Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (CMCTI) of the Registry has begun its research on strategic science and technology to map out the potential of the municipality and to develop a viable plan for the municipal government to contribute to an integrated public policy on science and technology.

In this first phase, some working groups were formed to develop CMCTI studies. “This observation is to find out how knowledge changes the reality of the registrar. The idea is to find out if technical and higher education students are doing business. In addition, we seek to find out which companies are working with technology at Vale to Ribeira, ”said Octavio Fordi, CMDTI Director, Director of Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation.

There are two forms available online up to 6/15. One is to map out technology and higher education institutions, and whether their students are entrepreneurs, and the other is to find out which companies are working with technology in the Vale du Ribera.

Forms

Technical and Higher Level Students – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1S-VKoNjBQw88ieV7d0IAUpUDv71n_33KjXxAlqVwat0/edit?usp=sharing

enterprenuer – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WwCPsM_d5xSaSDiFIOAqwA3vMwTjhIqiG7lh6XFVt_E/edit?usp=sharing