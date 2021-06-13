Joe Biden having tea with Queen Elizabeth at V Pitcher

The British Queen has met 13 of the last 14 US presidents: from Truman to Trump.

Only Lyndon P. Johnson missed. Meeting Joe Biden is like another day of work for the British monarch.

But for an American president, an official visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle is always a big deal.

In the United States, polls show Americans, regardless of party affiliation, are more like British royalty than their own politicians. Even a president as famous as Barack Obama had more celebrities in the United States than the British Queen. Then, after all, the Americans made a great effort to overthrow the British monarchy at one time.

Joe Biden has already met with the British Queen in connection with the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. But now there will be official tea at Castle in Windsor on Sunday. Everything was part of a planned British glamor attack after Brexit.

The UK expects a trade agreement with the United States, which is understood to reopen the border between the countries in the near future. So, on Friday, not only the Queen, but also Prince Charles and Prince William rolled with their wives.

News of the British Government Wanting to send the world Britain is “back”. Well, Brexit could create even bigger problems for trade, and the demands for independence in Scotland are not dead.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb believes that after Brexit, the outside world has "prejudices" against the country.









Before the G7 summit, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb spoke about the “prejudices” he felt were still against the country internationally. He told the Atlantic that many in his opinion bundled Brexit “with many other events.” He mentions Donald Trump and European right-wing nationalist parties.

But Dominic Robb said Brexit was not about that kind of nationalism or racism. Now at the G7 summit, Britain has the opportunity to show this to the world.

Boris Johnson is no less Climate crisis is a major issue here. It is undeniably good if we succeed in saving the world from climate disaster. But it also gives him a chance to renew himself on the world stage politically.

It is easy to find support in the British royal family, especially when it comes to the climate issue. The Queen is 95 years old and her son Prince Charles is officially playing a bigger and bigger role. Prince Charles in particular has been involved in environmental issues for decades. According to Dodler, he was very excited when Joe Biden became president because the prince immediately wanted to get on a plane to Washington because of the climate.

But of course it didn’t work.

Within minutes, the rest of the royal family could not meet Joe Biden until the Queen did so.

But now the queen has met him.

