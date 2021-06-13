By the way, why is the iPhone called the iPhone?

Have you ever wondered what the letter “I” means on the iPhone and where it comes from?

« An iPod. A phone. Web browser. Do you understand These are not three separate devices. This is a device. We call it: iPhone. This was in 2007. Steve Jobs released the iPhone, finally changing the landscape of the mobile phone. Since then, the first smartphone Apple has introduced has produced a stack of other models at a rate of at least one per year.

Since 2007, the iPhone has evolved greatly from a technical point of view. On the other hand, this brand has not changed, except for adding a generation number and the type of fall (Plus, XS, Pro, Mini, etc.). Apple has no reason to drop it today, so everyone knows it is deeply rooted in the technological landscape.

It’s not too hard to guess why Apple chose to name its smartphone this way. Six years ago, in 2001, the US company introduced its first digital music player, the popular iPod, which was later available on the iPod Mini, iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle and iPod Touch. A few years later, in 1998, Apple released the iMac.

This integrity is not systematic in the name of products, but we often pass it up: iPad for tablets, iMessage for instant messaging or iCloud for online backup. And iTunes! This apparently leads to the burning question: What is the meaning of this letter “I”? Is this the way to refer to the individual who makes the phone, tablet, cloud?

What does this letter “I” mean on the iPhone?

To understand the meaning of this letter, you need to go back to the iMac, the first Apple product to receive this name. As both explain The Independent And Mashable, “I” can refer to the Internet – remember: when iMac was offered in 1998 we ” Network of networks Begins to reach the general public.

Of course, iMac could not ignore these. ” New Info Superhighways “With the right subscription and the right hardware, the computer was able to connect to the Internet. But it turns out that in Cupertino’s mind,” I “had a variety of meanings: personal, educational, informational, and inspirational. This is what Apple showed at the time.

« ‘I’ means other things to us “This was announced by Steve Jobs in 1998.” We are a personal computer company, although this product was born to work on a network, it is a pretty complete product. We also use it to teach. They want to get it. This is perfect for most of the things they do in education. »

When Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone in 2007, the Internet, along with the phone and music, was mentioned as one of the three great assets of the smartphone. Is this what thought leaders like to mention when choosing this name? Or has that “I” become part of Apple’s logo, just like its famous Apple logo? The question remains open.

