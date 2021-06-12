Home World The American fisherman was swallowed by a humpback whale for half a minute, we …

The American fisherman was swallowed by a humpback whale for half a minute, we …

Jun 12, 2021 0 Comments
Amerikaanse visser halve minuut opgeslokt door bultrug en weer uitgespuwd

It sounds like an ancient fairy tale, but a fisherman in the United States says it was swallowed by a humpback whale, which sat in its mouth for about half a minute, after which the whale spat it alive. The man miraculously escaped the adventure.

The local newspaper recorded the fisherman’s story. Michael Packard, a fisherman from Provincetown, east of Boston, Massachusetts, said: “I was diving for crabs when a humpback whale tried to eat me. “I sat in his mouth for 30 to 40 seconds before he came to the surface and spat me out. I have bruises everywhere, but the bones are not broken.”

Packard was briefly hospitalized, but relatively did not escape. There is also a witness who confirms Packard’s story. Josiah Mayo went with him and said he saw a humpback whale spitting his mate into the sea.

Provincetown sits in the Atlantic Ocean and many humpback whales are coming to feed on plankton at this time of year. Juke Robbins, director of the Coastal Research Center and an expert in whale research, tends to believe the story. “I know those involved and have every reason to trust them.”

Peter Corkeron, a scientist at the New England Aquarium, explains that when humpback whales feed, they open their mouths incredibly wide. “It simply came to our notice then. The odds of this happening are 1 in 1 trillion. The fisherman was in the wrong place at the wrong time. “

READ  Lawyer before the court in the immigrant case

You May Also Like

Amnesty International: China's repression of Uyghurs is tantamount to "crimes against humanity" - worldwide

Amnesty International: China’s repression of Uyghurs is tantamount to “crimes against humanity” – worldwide

Evo Morales | Alberto Fernandez | Lula da Silva | Point Pedro Castillo | Sao Paulo Forum | Miguel Rodriguez McKay | Politics

Evo Morales | Alberto Fernandez | Lula da Silva | Point Pedro Castillo | Sao Paulo Forum | Miguel Rodriguez McKay | Politics

This is how the Northern Hemisphere experienced a solar eclipse

This is how the Northern Hemisphere experienced a solar eclipse

The young man who slapped Emmanuel Macron appeared before a judge

The young man who slapped Emmanuel Macron appeared before a judge

Duna

Keiko Fujimori is appealing for the cancellation of nearly 200,000 second-round votes in Peru

The suspects chased the anti-aircraft battery from the Russian border

The suspects chased the anti-aircraft battery from the Russian border

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *