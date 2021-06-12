The American fisherman was swallowed by a humpback whale for half a minute, we …

It sounds like an ancient fairy tale, but a fisherman in the United States says it was swallowed by a humpback whale, which sat in its mouth for about half a minute, after which the whale spat it alive. The man miraculously escaped the adventure.

The local newspaper recorded the fisherman’s story. Michael Packard, a fisherman from Provincetown, east of Boston, Massachusetts, said: “I was diving for crabs when a humpback whale tried to eat me. “I sat in his mouth for 30 to 40 seconds before he came to the surface and spat me out. I have bruises everywhere, but the bones are not broken.”

Packard was briefly hospitalized, but relatively did not escape. There is also a witness who confirms Packard’s story. Josiah Mayo went with him and said he saw a humpback whale spitting his mate into the sea.

Provincetown sits in the Atlantic Ocean and many humpback whales are coming to feed on plankton at this time of year. Juke Robbins, director of the Coastal Research Center and an expert in whale research, tends to believe the story. “I know those involved and have every reason to trust them.”

Peter Corkeron, a scientist at the New England Aquarium, explains that when humpback whales feed, they open their mouths incredibly wide. “It simply came to our notice then. The odds of this happening are 1 in 1 trillion. The fisherman was in the wrong place at the wrong time. “