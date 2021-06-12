Measure driving learning with the “Faculty of Learning Science, TU” you study + like everyone else

When talking about teachers Education or education Do you think you need to graduate and become a teacher? But do any of you know that?Faculty of Learning Science and Education Dhammasad University is a group with the word Education But stillDidn’t graduate directly as a teacher! In addition, it is interesting to study and measure different and unique learning outcomes. Today Dream campus So, I like to take the kids to get to know the group better.

“Studying and measuring learning outcomes with the Faculty of Learning Sciences Tammasad University is like nothing else

Learn about the “Faculty of Learning Science and Education, TU” in measuring learning and learning outcomes.

Faculty of Learning Science and Education (Wit-ta-ya-con-learn-and-sook-sa-sadly read), LSED (L-Set) is the name of a group that often mispronounces the names of many and does not know the name. Because it is a faculty that has not yet opened Tammasad University, Ranjit Center, Padum Dhani has a total of 4 years of teaching in the province, or as many call it. “Tung Rangsit” That’s all

Origin of this teacher The university and teachers have seen the problem of Thai education which has been around for a long time, so this faculty was born. Wow! Listen to it and feel the excitement of this group, right? But in order not to waste time, let’s take a look at how teachers have studied and measured learning outcomes.

For 4 years, what have we learned? Learn about Year 1 Public University subjects And The basics of the pedestal

And Learn through year 2 Go to the actual area Make plans for the community

Year 3 in depth Teacher specific subjects And lessons Attention Including Learning and teaching methods Learning management Educational Technology

And lessons Year 4, practical training, graduated Training Serious and material Free choice * Focus on teacher content content Understanding human learning and learning theoryBased on knowledge in various sciences

Read the cooler and do activities in the classroom.

Have fun studying in the academic style of Dhammasad University and get up and sit comfortably.

In addition, teachers also place emphasis on students Author Tithikarn The faculty lecturer said “Teachers hope students will learn well, should comeOwn learning experience TeacherDesigning and creating the environmentIn order for this kind of learning to occur, what Active learning So answering more questions from the teachers. “

For example If you are learning a theory the teacher did not come to teach in front of the classroom. Listen and listen by explaining to the children. But the teacher will have the activities for the children to do, and then exchange learning together. What activities have we learned in the past? The author will then explain more about the theory. Today the brothers learned online during the last semester. The author is also secretiveMeasures to enlarge students before classes begin.Even

Current work through real classroom brainwashing. (Brothers and sisters when Govid did not come)

Measuring learning outcomes is not just about reading books to take the exam.

Brother Nook Nick, let me tell you first that this faculty does not really focus on students to pass the answer in the exam room because this faculty measures students’ learning outcomes in different ways. Write an essayEducation Write reflections Reflect learning Create a plan According to the course requirementsPractical choiceIn subjects that focus on practiceOral selectionIt’s like sitting down and talking with a teacher (but it’s a choice that really measures learning)

Either wayA. Linda Another faculty member again, let’s hear it The scale of learning outcomes teachers have is really different This is not just a normal cut.In addition to high school of course like children, students in some subjects also participate in this matter.

But I would like to emphasize again that if students think that this faculty is convenient to study you are wrong! Because although there is no choice but to focus on memory, there isSerious and serious real work TT (If you want to know how heavy you are you should watch your IG stories. In the group)

The context of the training exam is that it should actually be done>

So what career can you do if you have not graduated to become a teacher?

Inventors and social entrepreneurs

Processor or facilitator

Education and Learning Technologist

Instructional Material Designer

Designer and Learning Manager

Learning and Education Researcher

Communication and Coordinator

Coaches and people working in human resource development

We are interested in others

It ends with the situation of the brothers and sisters. Let’s go to the real community 2 to 7 days a year>

Today, we have already come to an end. But that’s not all. Because Brother Nook would come to answer that questionWhy not graduate directly as this faculty member? That’s because the faculty teachers ’curriculum Bachelor of Arts No. Bachelor of Education or Bachelor’s degree Like the Faculty of Education or Faculty of Education at other universities Special! For those interested in teaching, they may choose to study Focus courses in Year 3. Type of learning and teaching methodsYes (but secretly whispers it. There are some graduates who have graduated to work as teachers.)

