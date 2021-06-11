Johnson & Johnson Vaccine | Millions of volumes produced by an unusable American factory

(Washington) U.S. health officials said Friday that “multiple volumes” of the Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 vaccine, manufactured at the Baltimore plant several weeks ago, should be rejected.

According to New York Times, This result is about 60 million volumes.

Control trials in March already revealed that 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been wasted at the plant, which is managed by partner Emergent Bio Solutions.

In addition to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, AstraZeneca was also manufactured there, and the products used in the second compound were mixed incorrectly with the first, contaminating these 15 million doses and making them unusable. They never left the factory to distribute, they promised the authorities at the time.

The U.S. Medicines Agency (FDA) then sent experts to the site and inspected the premises and the remaining quantities.

On Friday, the agency finally gave the green light to “two batches” of Johnson & Johnson vaccines manufactured at the plant that could be “exported to the United States or overseas.” This equates to 10 million volumes, a source familiar with the matter told AFP.

On the contrary, he said, “the FDA has determined that many places cannot be used.” According to New York Times , These are 60 million doses, for which the agency informed the company that they should be rejected.

“Additional locations are still being explored,” the FDA said.

Production of the Astrogenega solution has been permanently withdrawn from the plant, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been suspended there pending a decision by health officials.

The FDA said Friday it was “not yet ready” to resume production there, and would continue to work with officials at Johnson & Johnson & Emerging Bio Solutions to resolve the issues there.

In addition, at least 60 million sizes of Astrogenega produced at this plant are still waiting to send green light from FDA. A total of 80 million doses are expected to be delivered by the end of June, and the U.S. administration has promised to donate these amounts to vulnerable countries, mostly via the Kovacs sharing device.