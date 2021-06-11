Full 2021 NFL Advance Schedule, with Schedules | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Following the initial announcement of the posters, the NFL completed its pre-schedule on Thursday.

These times are here according to Paris time.

NFL / Hall of Fame Game

Friday, August 6th

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (Fox), 02h

Week 1

Friday, August 13th

Washington, New England, 01:30

Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia, 01:30

Saturday, August 14th

Tennessee @ Atlanta, 01 p.m.

Buffalo @ Detroit, 01 p.m.

Dallas @ Arizona, 04 p.m.

Miami Chicago, 19 p.m.

Denver @ Minnesota, 22 hours

Sunday, August 15th

New Orleans @ Baltimore, 01 p.m.

Cleveland @ Jacksonville, 01 p.m.

New York Jets @ New York Giants, 01h30

Cincinnati @ Tampa Bay, 01:30

Houston @ Green Bay, 02 p.m.

Kansas City ான் San Francisco, 02:30

Seattle @ Las Vegas, 03 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams, 04h

Carolina Indianapolis, 19 p.m.

Week 2

Friday, August 20th

New England @ Philadelphia, 01h30

Saturday 21st August

Kansas City @ Arizona (ESPN), 02 p.m.

Cincinnati @ Washington, 02 p.m.

Buffalo @ Chicago, 19 p.m.

New York Jets @ Green Bay, 22h25

Sunday, August 22nd

Baltimore @ Carolina, 01 p.m.

Atlanta @ Miami, 01 p.m.

Detroit @ Pittsburgh, 01h30

Tennessee @ Tampa Bay, 01h30

Houston @ Dallas, 02 hrs

Indianapolis Minnesota, 02 p.m.

Los Vegas @ Los Angeles Rams, 04h

Denver @ Seattle, 04 p.m.

New York Giants @ Cleveland, 19h

Monday 23 August

San Francisco Los Angeles Chargers, 01h30

Tuesday August 24

Jacksonville @ New Orleans (ESPN), 02h

Week 3

Saturday, August 28th

Indianapolis @ Detroit, 01 p.m.

Pittsburgh Carolina, 01h30

Philadelphia @ New York Jets, 01h30

Minnesota @ Kansas City, 02 p.m.

Green Bay Buffalo, 19 p.m.

Baltimore Washington, 0 p.m.

Sunday, August 29th

Chicago ன்ன Tennessee, 01 p.m.

Tampa Bay Houston, 02 p.m.

Arizona @ New Orleans, 02 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams @ Denver, 03 m05

Los Angeles Chargers @ Seattle, 04h

Jacksonville, Dallas, 19 p.m.

Miami @ Cincinnati (CBS), 22 p.m.

Las Vegas ான் San Francisco, 10:00 p.m.

New England @ New York Giants, 0 p.m.

Monday, August 30th

Cleveland @ Atlanta (NBC), 02h