Jun 09, 2021 0 Comments
Xinjiang: German scholars say China's birth policy could reduce Uyghur births by millions - BBC News

This is the first report on how the Chinese government’s Xinjiang policy affects local minorities and has passed a peer review.

A German scholar has found that the birth policy implemented by the Chinese government in Xinjiang will reduce the growth rate of local Uyghurs and other minorities from about 2.6 million to 4.5 million over the next 20 years, which is two-thirds of the total population. One.

The report was written by German scholar Adrian Jens. The report states that the outside world initially expected the minority population in Xinjiang to increase to about 13.1 million by 2040. However, the Chinese government has implemented a policy of restricting births in the local area, which has led to an increase in the local minority population. It will reach only about 8.6 million to 10.5 million people by 2040.

Some Western nations accuse China of “genocide” in Xinjiang. Some activities include the use of compulsory birth control. Beijing officials denied the allegations, citing other reasons for the declining population of local minorities.

This is the first report on how the Chinese government’s Xinjiang policy affects the local minority population and the peer review.

