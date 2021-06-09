Xinjiang: German scholars say China’s birth policy could reduce Uyghur births by millions – BBC News

June 9, 2021 at 2:02 p.m.

Image source,Getty Images Picture with text, This is the first report on how the Chinese government’s Xinjiang policy affects local minorities and has passed a peer review.

A German scholar has found that the birth policy implemented by the Chinese government in Xinjiang will reduce the growth rate of local Uyghurs and other minorities from about 2.6 million to 4.5 million over the next 20 years, which is two-thirds of the total population. One.

The report was written by German scholar Adrian Jens. The report states that the outside world initially expected the minority population in Xinjiang to increase to about 13.1 million by 2040. However, the Chinese government has implemented a policy of restricting births in the local area, which has led to an increase in the local minority population. It will reach only about 8.6 million to 10.5 million people by 2040.

Some Western nations accuse China of “genocide” in Xinjiang. Some activities include the use of compulsory birth control. Beijing officials denied the allegations, citing other reasons for the declining population of local minorities.

Zheng Qiang said in a research report in 2019 that Xinjiang authorities plan to force at least 80% of pregnant women living in southern Xinjiang to undergo “invasive contraceptive surgery,” including the need for a hysterectomy (IUD) and their contraception. surgery.

Reuters quoted the report as revealing “the long-term goal behind the Chinese government’s plan to target the Uyghur people.”

Some experts believe that centralized management facilities in western China have detained nearly one million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities who largely believe in Islam. The Chinese government is facing charges of trying to reduce and consolidate the local Muslim minority.

However, Chinese officials refer to the related facilities as re-education camps, which are necessary measures to control terrorism.

The report also points out that Chinese authorities continue to evacuate Han people to certain areas in Xinjiang, where minorities first live.

According to Zheng Kuon’s research report, the Chinese government’s plan to increase the Han population in southern Xinjiang is currently a major settlement for Uyghurs. After the implementation of the plan, the proportion of the Han population in the local population will increase from the current 8.4% to 25%.

According to official figures from the Chinese government, between 2017 and 2019, the birth rate in ethnic minority areas in Xinjiang fell by 48.7%.

The Beijing government announced last week that it would further improve its family planning policy, allowing couples to have up to three children. However, some documents leaked in the past show that the Beijing government is still enforcing a very strict birth control policy in Xinjiang, and that some women who violate birth will be punished.

Some documents leaked in the past show that the Beijing government is still enforcing a very strict birth control policy in Xinjiang, and that some women who violate birth will be punished.

Zheng Kuon issued a similar statement in January last year. He cited local data, policy documents and claims by parties that Xinjiang authorities needed to abort some pregnant Uyghur women or that they would be detained. Authorities forced some women to have birth control implants. Or perform contraceptive surgery.

Chinese officials have always denied these claims, insisting that the low birth rate in Xinjiang was due to the national implementation of the birth policy and that local families have gradually become richer, so they have begun to implement family planning themselves to reduce births.

Reuters quoted China’s Foreign Ministry in response to Zheng Qiang’s research as saying that “so-called genocide is utter nonsense.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “This is an open campaign by the US and Western anti-Chinese forces and an expression of” fear of China. “

Zheng Kuon is a researcher at the Communist Memorial Foundation in Washington, DC. The foundation describes itself as a full-time organization that “pursues freedom for those living under a dictatorial regime.”

Reuters commissioned experts to study population change, birth control policies and international human rights law to review the data in the Zheng Qiang report.