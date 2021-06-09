Home Top News Rashford mural at a school in London / International / UK / SOFOOT.com

Rashford mural at a school in London / International / UK / SOFOOT.com

Jun 09, 2021 0 Comments
Rashford mural at a school in London / International / UK / SOFOOT.com
After a painting by Yuri Tylemans in his own village, Should draw a portrait of Marcus Rashford on a wall. Being an elementary school located in East Ham, east London, there is no wall. The children of this school were there to thank the Manchester United player for dedicating himself to the most disadvantaged during epidemics. Created by English Joint Murwals, Also contains a quote from Rashford: “These children are the future. As long as they have no voice, they will have mine. ”

As a reminder, Marcus Rashford leads a donation campaign (free school meals) From April 2020, with the aim of providing food for children in families in dangerous situations. In total, Rashford raised $ 22 million (including a bit from his own pocket) and was able to serve three million meals across the UK.

In July, Rashford will have the opportunity to make the second largest donation to the UK: the Euro.
H.P.

READ  I was vaccinated in London in 60 seconds

You May Also Like

Amazing Women in the Cannabis Industry

Chili: inauguration de la plus grande centrale solaire thermique d

Launch of the largest solar thermal power plant in Latin America

Photo vaccination

Australia: A second mass vaccination center opens in NSW

Visitors to the Zonal Intermediate are completely stunned in front of Oliver Groutt's incredible apartment in London

Visitors to the Zonal Intermediate are completely stunned in front of Oliver Groutt’s incredible apartment in London

Australia's largest dinosaur belongs to a new species

Australia’s largest dinosaur belongs to a new species

Évasion : balade à Londres au fil de la Tamise

Escape: London ride with the Thames – 20 hour newspaper

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *