Rashford mural at a school in London / International / UK / SOFOOT.com

A mural by Marcus Rashford on the wall of Gainsborough Elementary School in East Ham, east London, depicts street artists Murwals. Students have developed this concept thanks to Rashford’s free school food campaign. pic.twitter.com/bjbktmUCx2 – Squawka News (qSquawkaNews) June 9, 2021

After a painting by Yuri Tylemans in his own village , Should draw a portrait of Marcus Rashford on a wall. Being an elementary school located in East Ham, east London, there is no wall. The children of this school were there to thank the Manchester United player for dedicating himself to the most disadvantaged during epidemics. Created by English Joint, Also contains a quote from Rashford:

As a reminder, Marcus Rashford leads a donation campaign (free school meals) From April 2020, with the aim of providing food for children in families in dangerous situations. In total, Rashford raised $ 22 million (including a bit from his own pocket) and was able to serve three million meals across the UK.

In July, Rashford will have the opportunity to make the second largest donation to the UK: the Euro.

H.P.