New uniform for puppies

Method for Chicago Cubs to get their replacement uniform City link.

Jack Britain at AAA

Its rehab is coming to an end.

Zack is Britain’s next rehab wswbrailriders. Also, Ryan Lamar begins rehabilitation work at Triple-A. # Yankees – Brian Hoach (ry Brian Hoach) June 8, 2021

The same is true for Jeff McNeill.

Give their confidence a chance

Jared Kelenick sent the Mariners back to the AAA to get him back on track.

11 years ago …

Stephen Strasbourg MLA

The media returns to the arenas

The return to normal life continues.

The media will have access to MLP domains for the first day since it closed today, March 2020. And one of my favorite milkshakes is cake icing. An unimaginable special day (and in the middle) https://t.co/1bjtCyh2FG pic.twitter.com/R3yRwi5m7n – Marley Rivera (arMarlyRiveraESPN) June 8, 2021

Good then

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 home runs after Arizona’s last road win. Good then.