Home World A woman who traveled on the last train every day for a year, the bus driver cried when she saw the note she had left [영상]

A woman who traveled on the last train every day for a year, the bus driver cried when she saw the note she had left [영상]

Jun 09, 2021 0 Comments
A woman who traveled on the last train every day for a year, the bus driver cried when she saw the note she had left [영상]

Note left by a third-year high school student to a city bus driver in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China. Thank you for helping me get out of school safely, even late last year. [중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

As the Chinese college entrance exam ‘Kok Kao’ takes place on the 7th and 8th, the note thanking the bus driver for taking care of his summer road by an inspector is captivating.

According to Chinese state media CCTV and Xinhua Network on the 8th, Sun Ujun, a city bus driver from Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, 58, found a note while cleaning the bus on the night of the 4th.

A city bus driver in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China, found an unexpected note while cleaning after driving on the night of the 4th.[중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

A city bus driver in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China, found an unexpected note while cleaning after driving on the night of the 4th.[중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

The note that starts with “Hello Mister” does not have the author’s name or recipient’s name. Instead, it contained a message of thanks to the driver who had driven the last bus for the past one year.

The teacher, who introduced himself as an experimenter to play kayako, said, “Today may be the last night I take Bus 117 late. The high school night self-examination ended today, ”he explained, explaining why he wrote the note.

Examining students take photos of empty buses and record their high school exam career on the last day of boarding the last train after a night of self-examination. [중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

Examining students take photos of empty buses and record their high school exam career on the last day of boarding the last train after a night of self-examination. [중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

He later wrote, “Every night when I get off the bus, thank you for showing me the grace to ‘be careful in your car’ and ‘go home safely.’ He comforted a bus driver who had worked late into the night, saying, “Even if the bus gets to the finish line, it could be the starting point of a new journey.”

READ  Hancock: Follow the Govt rules or they will be tough

After reading the letter, Chun recalled the last woman to get off the bus that day. He said he was able to remember it only because he was a student who landed in the same place at the same time last year.

Chun Wujun (武 武) works as a city bus driver in Xi'an, Shanxi Province, China. After driving the last train for a long time, he introduced the story of receiving a thank you note from a college student. [중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

Chun Wujun (武 武) works as a city bus driver in Xi’an, Shanxi Province, China. After driving the last train for a long time, he introduced the story of receiving a thank you note from a college student. [중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

When I checked the CCTV that was inside the bus, the student took pictures of the empty buses before getting off as if trying to satisfy the sadness of his exam life. Zion said, “He’s a decent student. He always bows his head when he gets on the bus and greets him respectfully when he gets off the bus. It is the greatest gift I will ever forget.”

He said that when he first discovered the note, he was trying to misinterpret it for trash. “I almost made a big mistake,” he said. “I also remembered this student yesterday. It is still in my heart, so one day we will meet again, ”he said. “I want that student to join the university of choice with good universities,” he said.

A student shakes hands with the bus driver as he gets off the last train. [중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

A student shakes hands with the bus driver as he gets off the last train. [중국 관영 CCTV 영상 캡처]

Reporter Lee Min-jung, researcher at least soon Zhang Lee-minjang [email protected]


You May Also Like

10 children born together!

10 children born together!

We are witnessing the biggest fraud in history

We are witnessing the biggest fraud in history

Bezos will be flying in space in June

Bezos will be flying in space in June

Netanyahu loses power after 12 years. He talks about "the biggest fraud in the history of democracy" World News

Netanyahu loses power after 12 years. He talks about “the biggest fraud in the history of democracy” World News

Index - Abroad - Justin Trudeau waited in vain to apologize to Pope Francis

Index – Abroad – Justin Trudeau waited in vain to apologize to Pope Francis

Thousands of Hungarians protest against the construction of a Chinese university campus - photo

Thousands of Hungarians protest against the construction of a Chinese university campus – photo

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *