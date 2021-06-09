A woman who traveled on the last train every day for a year, the bus driver cried when she saw the note she had left [영상]

As the Chinese college entrance exam ‘Kok Kao’ takes place on the 7th and 8th, the note thanking the bus driver for taking care of his summer road by an inspector is captivating.

According to Chinese state media CCTV and Xinhua Network on the 8th, Sun Ujun, a city bus driver from Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, 58, found a note while cleaning the bus on the night of the 4th.

The note that starts with “Hello Mister” does not have the author’s name or recipient’s name. Instead, it contained a message of thanks to the driver who had driven the last bus for the past one year.

The teacher, who introduced himself as an experimenter to play kayako, said, “Today may be the last night I take Bus 117 late. The high school night self-examination ended today, ”he explained, explaining why he wrote the note.

He later wrote, “Every night when I get off the bus, thank you for showing me the grace to ‘be careful in your car’ and ‘go home safely.’ He comforted a bus driver who had worked late into the night, saying, “Even if the bus gets to the finish line, it could be the starting point of a new journey.”

After reading the letter, Chun recalled the last woman to get off the bus that day. He said he was able to remember it only because he was a student who landed in the same place at the same time last year.

When I checked the CCTV that was inside the bus, the student took pictures of the empty buses before getting off as if trying to satisfy the sadness of his exam life. Zion said, “He’s a decent student. He always bows his head when he gets on the bus and greets him respectfully when he gets off the bus. It is the greatest gift I will ever forget.”

He said that when he first discovered the note, he was trying to misinterpret it for trash. “I almost made a big mistake,” he said. “I also remembered this student yesterday. It is still in my heart, so one day we will meet again, ”he said. “I want that student to join the university of choice with good universities,” he said.

