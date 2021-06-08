Briefly MLP: Jermin aims for Mercedes roundabout | Jared Kelenick at AAA

Jermin is aiming for the Mercedes roundabout

His seven rounds so far this season give him a good chance to participate.

Alejandro Kirk appoints new agent

He will be represented by Greg Kenske.

Young Blue Jays Catcher represented Alejandro Kirk Greg Kenske – John Heyman (on John Heyman) June 7, 2021

Very bright future in Pittsburgh

The Ford Class A roster in Greensboro has the best pitchers in small rounds.

“I get to talk and think about them and see what they can achieve in the future.” … Hi-A Greensboro Pirates may be a big part of the future: https://t.co/QCqtaZRVs1 – Jason Mackey (JMackeyPG) June 7, 2021

A hot struggle to be expected in the United States

Which of these two athletes do you like?

Jared Kelenick to visit AAA

He has not won since May 25.

Jared Kelenick has been selected for Triple-A Tacoma. – Corey Brock (oreCoreyBrockMLB) June 7, 2021

The Mets come to the defense of their pitch ace

He is accused of placing illegal items in his mitt.

Brett Gardner was driven by the Red Sox

His comments against manager Alex Cora have been openly heard by the team’s players.

Returned to juveniles by Scott Ginger

It was not requested after the discount was made. He will now join the Lehi Valley Iron Pix.