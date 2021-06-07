Home Top News El Salvador wants to accept bitcoin as legal tender, the world’s first

El Salvador wants to accept bitcoin as legal tender, the world’s first

Jun 07, 2021 0 Comments
Nayib Bukele, ex-homme d'affaires et ex-maire de la capitale San Salvador, s'est donné pour mission de rompre avec la violence des gangs criminels et la misère.

This announcement is historically significant for Bitcoin. At the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Salvador President Naib Buchale surprised the cryptocurrency world by announcing that he intends to introduce a bill to create a cryptocurrency legal tender in his country. The goal is to create jobs and “enable fundraising for thousands of people outside the legal economy,” he said, noting that “70% of people do not have bank accounts and work in the informal economy.” In this Central American country where the US dollar is the official currency, remittances from abroad to Salvador are an important support and represent 22% of GDP (GDP).

According to Naib Bukel, Bitcoin prevents the “fast-growing media” and “million dollars” from going into the pockets of middlemen in sending these billions of dollars. “With the use of Bitcoin, the amount of money received by low-income families of more than one million will increase by billions of dollars every year,” said the President of Salvador. Thanks to blockchain technology, Bitcoin holders can actually transfer funds without an intermediary, which particularly reduces transaction fees.

READ  London was stable before Biden's inauguration

You May Also Like

Commencement of operations at the Metronet plant in Australia

Commencement of operations at the Metronet plant in Australia

Soon, Brussels is ready for a liberation with London - liberation

Soon, Brussels is ready for a liberation with London – liberation

Le gouvernement australien s'était fixé un objectif de 4 millions d'injections avant la fin mars. Seules 920.000 ont effectivement été réalisées ce mercredi.

Covid: Australia has blamed the European Union for delaying its vaccination campaign

From London to Paris, airports are fearful of enrichment this summer

From London to Paris, airports are fearful of enrichment this summer

Navy Team. New controversy over agreement with Australia “considers alternatives”

Highlights of G7 Accounting in London

Highlights of G7 Accounting in London

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *