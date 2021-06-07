128 Baby Squid in space for SpaceX and NASA space exploration

RIAU24.COM – National Aeronautics and Space Administration USA (NASA) In conjunction with SpaceX recently launched the 128 Baptile Squid with 5,000 micro-organisms for a series of experiments on the effects of space travel to the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the BBC, the animals were inside the rocket Falcon 9 Space X It was launched by ISS on Thursday (June 3, 2021) as part of a cargo delivery mission to support NASA space research.

The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft carried a total of 3311 kg of cargo from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 13:29 local time on Thursday.

Furthermore, ABC News reports that the microbial animal and baby squid (Ubrimna scolops) are part of a NASA experiment known as ‘umami’ or ‘understanding of microgravity in animal-microbial interactions’.

In particular, the experiment sought to explore the effects of space travel on molecular and chemical interactions between beneficial microorganisms and their animal hosts.

Jamie Foster, a leading researcher at UMAMI, commented: “Animals, including humans, rely on our microbes to maintain healthy digestive and immune systems. We do not fully understand how space travel changes these beneficial interactions.”

This space research is expected to give a better understanding of the complex relationships between beneficial animals and microorganisms. In addition, it will help to develop safety measures for the health of astronauts on long-distance space missions.