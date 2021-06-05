Home Top News Via space from London to China

Jun 05, 2021 0 Comments
Video Length: 2 min.

In the photo hepto section of the newspaper on Friday night, June 4, at 8 pm, we summarize a week of current affairs in editing images.

Is he dizzy? Hanging a crane, a Russian astronaut moves around the International Space Station. He is preparing for the arrival of a new batch. If he floats in space, the others float in the water. In London (United Kingdom), swimmers swim in a parked swimming pool 35 meters above the ground. An offer is reserved for a valuable real estate complex. What is a true luxury space?

On the south coast of England, thousands of people walk on the sidewalk. China, the world’s most populous country, has made the most political decisions. Henceforth, couples can have three children instead of two, and the population can fight back. And in Colombia, The flame of resistance will not stop : Demonstrators demand more social justice amid fighting with police

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

