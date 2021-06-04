Twitter Blue was officially launched in Canada and Australia

On June 3, 2021, Twitter officially Currently Its subscription offer. Its creation was previously confirmed by its CFO, but no communications have been indicated. few Features of the experiment were discovered Interested parties were able to offer the contents of the pack offered on Twitter’s paid offer.

“This subscription offer is intended for those who simply want to add advanced and complementary features to the existing Twitter experience,” the statement said. For its launch, the social network decides to access it only for users in Canada and Australia. The goal is to expand the subscription to other countries by understanding how Twitter Blue is used and what can be improved.

What are the features of Twitter Blue?

Surprisingly, we find options that have already been discovered. This is the status for the files Bookmarks. Users with a subscription can categorize them into their preferred categories. Launched in 2018, this feature allows releases to be stored in a separate stream. However, there is nothing to sort them out, and archive usage is not very ergonomic.

Subscribers will also have access to the subscription to cancel a tweet. The most useful function when it comes to a very long thread is the misspelling missed in the middle. During the release, the user will see two buttons appear for 30 seconds: Send Now, Cancel.

Finally, for fans of long stories, Twitter Blue offers access to a “reading mode”. This mode improves the interface of the texts, thus providing a certain comfort.

The hypothesis of a version without advertising was put forward by many users. For now, Twitter has not mentioned anything in this regard. However, one can expect an expensive offer to come out, allowing users to browse the social network without seeing advertisers. for now, The Twitter Blue subscription is priced at C $ 3.49, and A $ 4.49.

In its message, the social network also promises, “For those who are surprised, no, a free Twitter will never disappear, never disappears”.