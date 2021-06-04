Elm offers 6 technical vacancies for undergraduates and above

Elm, through its official account on LinkedIn’s Employment Services website, announced that 6 technical vacancies will be available for undergraduates and more in Riyadh, subject to the remaining terms and details.
Activities:
1- Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer:
(Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science) Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.
– At least two years experience in related field.
2- Developer (iOS):
Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Science)
At least 3 years of experience in iOS development.
3- Senior Integration Developer:
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering
Minimum of 6 years experience with solid knowledge of commonly used concepts, practices and procedures.
4- Android Developer:
A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Systems.
– Minimum of two years experience.
5- Assistant Consultant Systems Analyst:
Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems)
– At least 6 years experience in related field.
6- Web Developer Friendstands / Backend (Multiple Opportunities):
– (Software Engineering, Computer Science) or equivalent Bachelor’s degree.
– Minimum 3 years experience in related field.