Elm offers 6 technical vacancies for undergraduates and above

Elm, through its official account on LinkedIn’s Employment Services website, announced that 6 technical vacancies will be available for undergraduates and more in Riyadh, subject to the remaining terms and details.

Activities:

1- Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer:

(Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science) Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

– At least two years experience in related field.

2- Developer (iOS):

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Science)

At least 3 years of experience in iOS development.

3- Senior Integration Developer:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering

Minimum of 6 years experience with solid knowledge of commonly used concepts, practices and procedures.

4- Android Developer:

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Systems.

– Minimum of two years experience.

5- Assistant Consultant Systems Analyst:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems)

– At least 6 years experience in related field.

6- Web Developer Friendstands / Backend (Multiple Opportunities):

– (Software Engineering, Computer Science) or equivalent Bachelor’s degree.

– Minimum 3 years experience in related field.

