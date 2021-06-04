Home Science Elm offers 6 technical vacancies for undergraduates and above

Elm offers 6 technical vacancies for undergraduates and above

Jun 04, 2021 0 Comments
Elm offers 6 technical vacancies for undergraduates and above

Elm, through its official account on LinkedIn’s Employment Services website, announced that 6 technical vacancies will be available for undergraduates and more in Riyadh, subject to the remaining terms and details.

Activities:

1- Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer:

(Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science) Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

– At least two years experience in related field.

Click here

2- Developer (iOS):

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Science)

At least 3 years of experience in iOS development.

Click here

3- Senior Integration Developer:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering

Minimum of 6 years experience with solid knowledge of commonly used concepts, practices and procedures.

Click here

4- Android Developer:

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Systems.

– Minimum of two years experience.

Click here

5- Assistant Consultant Systems Analyst:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems)

– At least 6 years experience in related field.

Click here

6- Web Developer Friendstands / Backend (Multiple Opportunities):

– (Software Engineering, Computer Science) or equivalent Bachelor’s degree.

– Minimum 3 years experience in related field.

Click here

READ  Exactly where to see it in the sky earlier mentioned the Uk tonight, and ideas for photographers

You May Also Like

Astronomers may have discovered a new magnet!

Astronomers may have discovered a new magnet!

Improvement: Parker Solar Study Detects Low Frequency Waves from Venus (Audio Clip)

Improvement: Parker Solar Study Detects Low Frequency Waves from Venus (Audio Clip)

spacex-oceanpad

SpaceX ready to launch rocket from sea | SpaceX | Location | Technology | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Information released by the Meteorological Center regarding acid rain

Information released by the Meteorological Center regarding acid rain

ירח ענק - פייק (צילום: סעיף 27א לחוק זכויות יוצרים)

A big moon covers the sun: real or bike?

The distinctive curved spiral galaxy was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope

The distinctive curved spiral galaxy was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *