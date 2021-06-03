Home Top News Trump administration receives telephone data from New York Times reporters: “This deeply undermines press freedom”

Trump administration receives telephone data from New York Times reporters: “This deeply undermines press freedom”

Jun 03, 2021 0 Comments
L'administration Trump a obtenu les données téléphoniques de journalistes du New York Times: "Ceci amenuise profondément la liberté de la presse"

The compilation of the data took more than four months during the investigation into suspicions of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which saw Donald Trump win the ballot.

His government tried in this way to find the sources of the media. Such deficiencies also targeted the Washington Post and CNN journalists, as revealed in the past.

Dean Pocket, editor of The New York Times, denounced the Trump administration’s actions. “Entering journalists’ phone data deeply undermines press freedom,” he said in a statement. “It threatens to silence the evidence on which we rely to report essential information about what the government is doing.”

News organizations and constitutional rights activists in the United States have long been critical of the US government’s efforts to obtain telephone data from journalists to locate their sources. In doing so, governments unfairly restrict press freedom.

Incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden promised last month that he would not allow the judiciary to do so.

READ  Coronavirus is no less potent now

You May Also Like

A swimming pool suspended between two buildings has opened in London

A swimming pool suspended between two buildings has opened in London

Cyberattaque contre JBS: Biden n'écarte pas d'agir contre Moscou

Cyberatoc on JBS: Biden does not rule out action against Moscow

Researchers have found extinct dwarf Emu egg shells in Australian sand dunes

Researchers have found extinct dwarf Emu egg shells in Australian sand dunes

Zoom sur une main, avec sur l'index une petite gommette rouge "I voted'

Results of the French embassy election in London

Blingen in Central America to tackle the causes of immigrant arrivals

Blingen in Central America to tackle the causes of immigrant arrivals

What Habits Reduce Eyelash Volume?

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *