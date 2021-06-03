Sophie Marcio, Matt Damon ... Official Exam Pictures Released

Then The 2020 edition was reduced to three days by the end of October, The Cannes Film Festival Finally regains its glory. Yes This 74th edition will take place from July 6th to 17th, Not in May as usual, the organizers want to mark a return to a certain default this year. Of course, there will be masks within the rooms and health passes, reminding us that the health crisis is not yet behind us, but the Crochet will be vibrating on the big screen again. This Thursday, June 3, at the UGC Normandy in Champs-Elysees, Pierre Leskur, the festival’s general representative and chairman of the festival, unveiled the 74th full official selection (wearing a mask) in front of a press audience. Editing. This year will be the most French because less than 7 films by triangular directors are competing for the Palm d’Or. Jack Audiard Or open the Annette Festival with Leos Carax, Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver.

Internationally, the most anticipated film of the competition is undoubtedly the next Wes Anderson, who has a French connection, already expected in 2020. Mostly filmed in Angola, French shipment Contains a collection of stories from a recent issue of an American newspaper published in a fictional 20th century French city. Bill Murray, Cecil de France, Timothy Salamet, Adrian Brady, Tilda Swinton, (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

Ben-Hur (C8): The glamorous star, the famous race, … three reasons to look at this great classic

Amin (Arte): 3 reasons to watch this beautiful film with Emmanuel Devos

Cannes 2021: Festival Dates, Jury, Contest Pictures … All Info in 74th Edition

Cannes 2021: The festival’s honored couple will receive Foster Palm D’Or

Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan is producing a series for Canal +