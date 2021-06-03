Researchers will test the “facial recognition” of colas

Australian researchers will test the cola’s “facial recognition” device to better understand and protect this study. The government-funded project will allow about 20 cameras to be installed near Brisbane in July.

Griffith University announced on Thursday that Australian researchers will test a device for “facial recognition” of colas to better understand and protect the species.

Griffith University researchers I would like to use artificial intelligence to recognize every marsupial that uses wildlife columns in the state of Queensland (northeast). Underpasses and bridges have been built to provide a safe lane away from cars on busy roads near Kola habitats.

Author June Joo, Who will lead this pilot study, hopes that artificial intelligence will no longer have to control the cameras to find out which species use these eco-pipelines.

Efficient technology

“Now, with artificial intelligence growing at full speed for ten years, technology is powerful enough to identify not only colas, but every individual of this species who uses these passages,” he said.

These researchers already used identification tags and GPS devices to track colas. Griffith University said it was working with environmental protection associations to allow artificial intelligence to ultimately distinguish each marsupial based on its origin and movements.

It is important to have a good understanding of how these data colas use wildlife intersections and whether wildlife intersections can help prevent collisions with vehicles.

Dramatic decline in cola population

The government-funded project will allow the installation of twenty cameras near Brisbane in July.

The population of koalas, victims of climate change, habitat loss, dog attacks, car accidents and diseases are in dramatic decline. The massive wildfires that devastated the massive island-continent in 2019 and 2020 helped greatly to accelerate this phenomenon.