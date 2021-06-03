Improvement: Parker Solar Study Detects Low Frequency Waves from Venus (Audio Clip)

The Parker Solar Study detected Venus’ radio waves for a short time. Make sure the spacecraft has flown through Venus’ atmosphere. This study is the first direct measurement of Venus’ atmosphere in nearly 30 years, and it is very different from the past, which is a key clue as to why Venus and Earth are so different.

Venus and Earth have similar formation processes. So they are similar in size and structure, but the current status of the two is very different. Venus has no magnetic field. And has the highest surface temperature in the solar system each time the spacecraft sent to explore the surface of Venus can only carry passengers for 2-3 hours. So the study of Venus is very difficult. It is difficult for scientists to understand how Venus evolved from these factors.

On July 11, 2020, Parker Solar Exploration took a third closer approach to Venus. To use Venus’s gravity, the spacecraft is propelled closer to the Sun. This mission is controlled by the Johns Hopkins University Laboratory of Applied Physics. It is the closest fly past Venus at 833 km from the surface.

FIELDS, one of the Parker Solar Propane instruments, is an instrument for measuring the electric and magnetic fields of the sun. When Parker’s solar probe was very close to Venus, FIELDS detected a low-frequency radio signal. Similar to what Galileo discovered on Jupiter’s moons. This work was completed in 2003. READ Scientists have discovered an underwater lie of a large worm that existed 20 million years ago

Earth and Venus contain electrically charged gas in the upper atmosphere Ionosphere: These groups of electrically charged gases emit radio waves. Not only making sure the craft has flown through the atmosphere. The researchers were able to calculate the density of the ionosphere of Venus.

The most recent direct measurement of the ionosphere of Venus was made in 1992 by the forerunner Venus Orbiter when the Sun was at its “solar maximum” range. Data from ground-based telescopes many years after (solar point) and most solar storms show that when the sun enters a quiet phase of “solar low”, or during periods of low contrast to the sun, much of Venus’ atmosphere is found to be identical. But the outer ionosphere is much thinner than the Sun’s maximum, and the results of that analysis are based solely on direct measurements.