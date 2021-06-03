“Genius: Aretha”: Portrait of the Queen of the Soul to see on Disney +

After Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, the Genius series dedicates its Season 3 to Soul Queen Aretha Franklin. All eight episodes are available on Disney +.

It was recently featured in the best series – British Actress Cynthia Eviro Outsider And nominated for the 2020 Oscars Harriet – Giving his features to the famous singer who died in 2018, he has an indelible mark in the history of music, and especially the gospel, jazz and soul. Who was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987?

Eight chapters on the life of Aretha Franklin, from her childhood, a paternal pastor, close to Martin Luther King, and a civil rights defender – a careless seducer – at the end of her career, topping her unavoidable rise to the top of the U.S. rankings with no less than 20 titles.

Conflicts with official autobiography

This legend allows you to find an artist, woman and activist citizen who fought for the recognition of the rights of African-Americans.

If some American critics do not fail to point out the many temporary contradictions in this series – the songs heard and some historical facts – and the family of the soul diva – especially His granddaughter Grace Franklin – Opposed this perception, Genius: Aretha However, the benefits of the inspired interpretation of its main cast, starting with Cynthia Evro, but not Courtney B. Vance (Aretha’s father), Malcolm Parade (husband) or young Sanoy Victoria, plays the singer in her childhood.

Neophytes will enjoy discovering this portrait of Aretha Franklin and discovering the key moments of her existence beyond the fame that made her famous. Nevertheless, it is a great pleasure to hear of her greatest hits throughout the series, such as Chain of Fools, Respect or Two Right Woman.