Researchers have found extinct dwarf Emu egg shells in Australian sand dunes

Researchers have discovered an egg belonging to a dwarf emu in Australia. The species became extinct nearly 200 years ago and belongs to King Island in southern Australia. According to a study published in the journal Peer Review Biological letters, Egg found in a sandy beach between Australia and Tasmania. Direct science Announced Julian Hume, the lead author of the study, says the discovery is unique and rare. Hume is an associate researcher and archaeologist at the National Museum of History in London.

Although some pieces of the egg were missing, they were able to find that the egg was as large as a regular Emu egg. The larger the size of the egg, the larger and stronger the emu chicks may be to maintain body heat and feed immediately after the egg is fried. The egg weighs 0.54 kg and its size is 465 ml.

Emus are non-flying birds and the second largest bird in the world. Their average height is 1.7 meters (5.7 feet), This Smithsonian. There were at least three different subspecies of emus living on different Australian islands – Tasmanian Emu, King Island Emu and Kangaroo Island Emu. Emu species became extinct in Australia after the arrival of European settlers.

The reason emus were dwarfs is due to an evolutionary process known as island dwarfism. This process occurs when the range of an animal or bird is limited to a small environment, mainly the islands. Small island, small species.

According to Phys.org, Researchers do not know much about King Island Emu because it suddenly disappeared. Although scientists have been able to find and study several Tasmanian Emu eggs and one from Kangaroo Island, they have not been able to find King Island Emu eggs.

Christian Robertson, co-author of the study, was the first to discover the dwarf emu egg. He is a natural historian on King Island.

“He found all of the broken pieces in one place, so he glued them back together and had this beautiful, almost complete Emu egg,” Hume said. Direct science. “The only one known in the world [from the King Island dwarf emu]. Robertson invited Hume to study the invention with him.

