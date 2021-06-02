Blingen in Central America to tackle the causes of immigrant arrivals

On Tuesday, June 1, the US Secretary of State called on Central America to defend democracy and fight corruption. “At the root” At a time when tensions with some countries are complicating Washington’s mission, the arrival of immigrants to the United States. For his first visit to Latin America, Anthony Blinkan chose to travel to San Jose, Costa Rica, where the foreign ministers of the Central American Coordinating Agency (SICA) meet: Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic and Salvador Are present.

Also read:Keys to Understanding How Joe Biden Handles the Migration Crisis on the Mexican Border

At the heart of this two-day trip is the issue of pin migration, which quickly became a mystery to US President Joe Biden. “What we want to hear from our partners is a shared commitment to tackling with us the root causes of“ illegal migration ”., Anthony Blingen said at a news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado. “It motivates people to give up everything they know, like home, family, community, culture, language, because they feel they have no choice.”

Joe Biden, who arrived at the White House in January, was immediately confronted by a large number of immigrants from Central America to the border with Mexico. Republicans also blamed the pledge on immigration policy “Man”, Turning the page on the strict restrictions on Donald Trump’s presidency, creating a draft – and denying that it exists today “Crisis”.

Also read:USA: Joe Biden Facing Immigration Crisis

The Democrats have handed over this high-profile issue to its vice president, Kamala Harris. He is scheduled to make his first trip to Mexico and Guatemala next week. Further fulfilling his wish to deal with the problem “At the root”, He announced a $ 4 billion envelope over four years to help the development of the countries of the Northern Triangle (Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador). However, the distribution of these funds is now coming against the growing ties with El Salvador, in which Washington has condemned attacks by the authorities against the independence of the judiciary.

More broadly, in Central America, the United States has not hidden its concerns about the situation in Nicaragua in terms of democracy, press freedom and human rights. “We meet at a time when democracy and human rights are weakening in many parts of the region.”, Lamented Anthony Blingen. “We see this in the erosion of the independence of the judiciary, the repression of the independent media and NGOs, the banning of political opponents and the retreat in the fight against corruption.”, Promised to carry this message in everything “Transparency” To its related colleagues. “It simply came to our notice then. They do not trust their governments. ”Prior to the trip, US Secretary of State Julie Sungai was assessed.

Also read:Renat Girard: “Joe Biden’s Migration Challenge”

The Secretary of State promised that the United States was ready to cooperate with all governments, right or left, but stressed that they must ensure democracy and the fight against corruption. On the contrary he greeted “Example” From Costa Rica, it joins the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).