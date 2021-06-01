“To prevent people with special needs from being confiscated.”

He drew attention to the economics of his inventions and the limited operating costs





In the parking lot of a business center in Jeddah, a person with special needs tries to park his car in the parking lot designated for him, but one of the violators seizes the parking lot allotted to him by the central authorities in front of him. Leaving him stranded and looking for another place in the crowd, despite the awkwardness and pain he suffered … The situation provoked the anger of Saudi youth, Abdul Aziz al-Qurashi; From here, he decided to develop a technical approach feature that would prevent healthy offenders from taking up positions of special needs.

Commenting on the idea of ​​innovation, a student at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, al-Qurashi, says, “Before”: “My invention works in two stages. In the first stage: the car enters the parking lot and then sends a message to the sensor scanner that a vehicle is coming.” “He adds:” In the second step, if the code for special needs is found, the scanner scans the front of the car and then sends an order to go down to the checkpoint so that the person with special needs can take the parking lot (Note: this code is only for those with special needs on the front of the car), And if there is no code on the front of the car, the total will not be reduced. ”

“Al-Qurashi” refers to the economy of his inventions and the limited operating costs. It does not require expensive electricity, but the technical devices in the stand can be operated by charging with solar energy, he said.

The next step

His invention, which he submitted for a patent from the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property’s patent office, confirms that young Saudis can prevent many violations and delight the hearts of people with special needs. Park their cars in designated parking; This is caused by a high number of violations.

Situational technology devices derive their energy from solar energy, and al-Qurashi receives his energy and motivation from his parents for a better future, which he strongly supports in advancing his research and discoveries.

“Al-Qurashi” wants to take the next step in the journey of coming to light with its invention, by submitting it to competent authorities for approval for its production, especially after he received the patent, especially as he received approval and encouragement for his participation in the 2021 scientific research competition at King University. Abdel Aziz.