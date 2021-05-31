Would the Wolves Have A Title if They Drafted Curry?

“Stephan Curry” by Sky Sports is licensed under CC BY 3.0

It is one of the greatest if not the greatest what-if in Minnesota basketball history: what if the Timberwolves used one of their 2009 first-round picks to select perpetual MVP Stephen Curry?

The quick answer is that the Wolves will automatically be a playoff contender and a possible title contender. After all, Curry helped transform the Warriors from an also-ran into the dynasty of the modern NBA and one of the best teams to bet on BetUS.

But things may not turn out as dreamily as fans imagine. The Wolves could have been a dynasty or even a perennial contender like in the days of Kevin Garnett.

Let’s revisit the 2009 draft and move onwards and make some improvements and see what would happen to the franchise…

2009: With the 6th Pick of the 2009 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves Select…

From Davidson, a junior guard, Stephen Curry. Wolves fans meet the pick with a smattering of cheers. While many are taken by his scintillating play in the NCAA Tournament, many question whether he’s the type of athlete that can “hang” with the “men” of the NBA.

Ricky Rubio would stay behind in Europe while Curry would form a formidable duo with Kevin Love and help the Wolves win 28 games thanks to some red-hot shooting from Curry as the season finished. The Wolves are given the sixth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

2010: With the 6th Pick of the 2010 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves Select…

Gordon Hayward from Butler University. Already with two budding stars in Curry and Love, the Wolves needed a forward who could help create more offense for the Wolves.

After a season of wheeling and dealing, some improvements from Curry, Love, and an “okay” debut from Hayward, the Wolves improve with a 34-48 record and get the 11th pick of the draft.

2011: With the 11th Pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves Select…

Nikola Vucevic of Montenegro, from USC. Love is turning into a potent power forward, but the Wolves needs more production from its Center position and Vucevic was the best big man left in the draft.

The Wolves hire Rick Adelman as coach and have one of the most promising young cores in the league. But typical of the Wolves’ curse, Curry and Love miss half the season. Hayward shows some marked improvement and the debuting Rubio shows flashes.

But it isn’t enough as Minnesota flounders to 23-43 record and gets the seventh pick of the draft.

2012: With the 7th Pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves Select…

Harrison Barnes from North Carolina. Then they package that deal with Gordon Hayward and trade him up to Washington for Bradley Beal and the Wizards’ second-round pick, which the Wolves use to draft Draymond Green from Michigan State.

With Love injured for most of the season, Curry blossoms into an All-Star-caliber player while Vucevic becomes a double-double machine. Beal makes the All-Rookie First Team while Green spends most of his rookie year in the G-League.

The Wolves just miss the playoffs but finally finish with a non-losing record at 41-41. They get the 13th pick.

“Minnesota Timberwolves” by NBA is licensed under CC BY 3.0

2013: With the 13th Pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves Select…

Giannis Antetokounmpo from Filathlitikos. Now the Wolves have Curry, Love, Vucevic, Beal, and Green with a Hall of Fame coach in Adelman. Love is back to his All-Star form and together with Curry, make the All-Star team.

With continued improvements from Beal, Vucevic, and Green, the Wolves win 48 games. Unfortunately, in a stacked conference, that still wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs. They get the 14th pick.

2014: With the 13th Pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves Select…

Nobody. With a young team continuing to move up the rankings, the Wolves needed a catalyst. They needed a superstar who could really move the needle.

In what would be world-shattering news, Flip Saunders pulls off the biggest deal of the season when he ships the 13th pick, Antetokounmpo, Vucevic, and three future first-rounders to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the reigning MVP, Kevin Durant.

With a core of Curry, Beal, Green, Love, and Durant the Minnesota Timberwolves quickly ascend to the top of the NBA and become a dynasty.

And Now Back To Reality…

Even if the Wolves did not pull off that blockbuster deal for Durant, it would’ve still been positioned to become a perennial playoff contender that would be one or two trades away from breaking through.

Looking back at all the All-Stars and great players the Wolves could have taken, it will be a perpetual “what if” for fans to keep ruminating on. “What if the Wolves had drafted better…”

But with Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and Karl-Anthony Towns, the future isn’t so bleak.