Police recommend charges against Czech PM Bobiz – politics

Police in the Czech Republic have closed the investigation against Prime Minister Andrzej Babis and recommended the charges. A spokesman for the Inquiry Authority announced in Prague on Monday whether this would happen or not, which should be decided by the public prosecutor. The so-called Stork nest affair is about alleged fraud when receiving EU grants. According to reports, the investigation files are over 34,000 pages long.

Bobbis has been accused of hoarding funding to build the “Storchennest” health resort in 2008, worth nearly two million euros. These funds were planned for small and medium enterprises only. But Bobbis was president of a company consortium with nearly 200 companies in the agriculture, food and chemical industries. He himself has repeatedly insisted that he did not violate any law. Meanwhile, the money has been repaid to the government.