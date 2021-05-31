Police in the Czech Republic have closed the investigation against Prime Minister Andrzej Babis and recommended the charges. A spokesman for the Inquiry Authority announced in Prague on Monday whether this would happen or not, which should be decided by the public prosecutor. The so-called Stork nest affair is about alleged fraud when receiving EU grants. According to reports, the investigation files are over 34,000 pages long.
Bobbis has been accused of hoarding funding to build the “Storchennest” health resort in 2008, worth nearly two million euros. These funds were planned for small and medium enterprises only. But Bobbis was president of a company consortium with nearly 200 companies in the agriculture, food and chemical industries. He himself has repeatedly insisted that he did not violate any law. Meanwhile, the money has been repaid to the government.
The new parliament will be elected in early October in the Czech Republic. According to a recent poll conducted on behalf of broadcaster CD, populist ANO Van Bobbies will only land in third place. It will receive 19.4 percent of the vote – 27 percent behind the Coalition of Pirates and Mayor parties, and 20.7 percent of the Conservative group Spole (together).