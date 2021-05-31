France continues against Australia

The French men’s volleyball team won its third of three games during the Nations League in Rimini, Australia (Italy), winning four sets over Australia’s red light.

The French team went on to win the 2021 Men’s Volleyball League “Week 1” in Rimini (Italy). Despite the morning kick-off during all three meetings (10:00 am), Laurent Dilli’s men were able to take eight of the possible nine points. After beating Bulgaria on Friday and Germany in a tie-break on Saturday, the Blues needed four sets to buy Australia, the red light, losing the first two games by three sets. Keep in mind that France did not fly to this meeting, but that this League of Nations was only a “preparation” for the Tokyo Olympics, and that Laurent Dilli also started her third six-day debut in three days.

More info to come …

French markers: Chinese (3), Patry (17), Delhi (16), Nagapet (6), Presard (7), Le Kof (2), Bulder (2), Rosart (7), Mayor (2), Cue (4)

League of Nations 2021

May 28 to June 27 in Rimini, Italy

Ranking (2 out of 15 days later)

1- France, 8

2- Brazil, 6 points

3- Poland, 6

4- Russia, 6

5- Japan, 5

6- Germany, 4

7- Slovenia, 3

8- Serbia, 3

9- Bulgaria, 3

10- USA, 3

11- Canada, 3

12- Netherlands, 1

13- Iran, 0

14- Italy, 0

15- Argentina, 0

16- Australia, 0

Week 1

Friday, May 28th

France – Bulgaria: 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-23)

Saturday, May 29th

Germany – France : 2-3 (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-17)

Sunday, May 30th

Australia – France : 1-3 (26-28, 25-20, 14-25, 23-25)