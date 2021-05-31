Automatic. Can we keep track of modern cars?

GPS, sometimes useful snitch This is a method that has become commonplace and proves to be very practical. GPS for the “Global Positioning System” was invented by the US military. In public life, it allows everyone to achieve a goal without having to take road maps. It records your position and your destination during the journey. After all, it will track your previous trips. To become a useful ally for the police: “This is really a reflection. Today GPS, like a smartphone, is a valuable tool during interrogation,” one policeman questioned. But this is not the only cookie in your car.

Your car knows everything about you It is very common for rental companies, firms or individuals to embed tracer systems. In addition to the GPS status, these systems process a lot of information: location, speed, your acceleration, your braking, stopping time or your consumption. This data is compiled and stored in memory. The company that manages the service, your employer or the police can accurately monitor your movements. But is this possible without these tracer systems?

All cars are affected Last year, data collection company The Ulysses Group announced that it could resell any vehicle in the world to the U.S. military. To do this, the company “hacks” airbags, seat belts, engine temperature sensors or autonomous driving. The data is often linked to the vehicle’s geolocation. The Ulysses Group claims that any trip to the entire planet, with the exception of Cuba and North Korea, can be found by car!

Car manufacturers or Big Brother? Authorities can "recover" systems developed by car manufacturers. Sometimes it helps fight terrorism. The fugitives involved in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, who fled in a Mercedes-Benz ML350, are certainly unaware that police have been contacted to locate the vehicle. Thus, an hour later, police rounded up the fleeing SUV. But can this data end up in the wrong hands?

Very relative security By amplifying remote control systems, manufacturers are multiplying shortcomings. Today you can start your vehicle remotely, operate heating or air conditioning or follow maintenance remotely. In case of theft, the vehicle can be forced to stop. We also know that with very little equipment, these systems are easy to transport. In the hands of “pirates”, a driver can be made to believe that his tire has been removed, thus many recent studies show.