NFL | VP for Catherine Rashe Philadelphia Eagles

Catherine Rashev’s rise in the NFL continues. The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that he would be promoted to vice president of the football operations team.

Press

Quebecois, who was the coordinator of football activities and the staff of the Eagles players, therefore receives increased responsibilities within the company. Never before has a woman held such a high-level position in the NFL.

“In his new role, Rashe will be involved in all aspects of football activities and players, including professional and college recruitment, contract management, player and staff development and football research,” it says. In the team statement.

Rashே takes one more step towards his dream of becoming the general manager of an NFL team, from which he never hides. In an interview with our colleague Ariane LaCoursier last December, he said: “If we are always waiting to see someone who looks like us, the female DG in the league. It has been 30 years since no one was there. ”

From Alloutes to Eagles

Rachey has worked in the football world since 2015. Then Aloyd’s G.M. Jim Bob just hired him as an unpaid coach. He then held the position of Football Managing Coordinator for Alutes before being appointed Assistant General Manager in January 2017.

“Jim is very progressive,” he said last December. When it comes time to engage people, he does not place barriers based on gender or skin color. He wants the best people around him. Very talented.

“He gives you as much as you want. This allowed me to build quickly. He trusted me. I learned a lot from him and grew a lot. […] Someone should give you the opportunity to show what you can do. I had that opportunity with Jim. ”

Roche later ended up with the Toronto Argonauts, where he joined Bob, who was in his second year as general manager. He held a position there, where he negotiated contracts and managed the pay cap. It also touched on recruitment.

“This is something I was working on. Read the game in detail to better evaluate the players. I honed my skills. I was able to pursue it with Jim, a good reviewer,” he says.

He was given a major role at Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL, a team led by Mark Drestman, who was the head coach of the Argonauts during Raiche in Queen City.

Rousseau was offered the position of director of Dresman football operations. “He wanted me to be on the team,” he explained. But six months later, the Eagles invited him to work on operations and recruitment. Don Abonde, who works for the NFL, recommended Catherine Rose to the Eagles. Through training this accountant, who has held many important positions, has helped Racche a lot in his development.

The world of men

Knowing that she lives in a man’s world, Catherine Rashe realizes that she has become accustomed to becoming “very well prepared”. “I do my job in detail,” he explained. I don’t know if men feel the same pressure. But I still have to be prepared, yes, a pressure. I want my arguments to be supported. ”

During the epidemics, Catherine Rashe also formed a team with a colleague to bring together women who work directly in football activities in the league.

“We have 85 people in the group. He revealed that there are 32 teams in the league Press. That’s less than three women per team. This is not a lot. But it’s more than I thought, ”he said.

Catherine Rashe occasionally organized virtual events with this group. “We’m bringing in a general manager, a coach … people in positions of power. So they meet and find out that these women are there. Proximity to power is very important. Men benefit. It’s a boys’ club. They know each other. We need to get down to that club. . ”

Rashche holds a law degree from Sherbrooke University and a master’s degree in taxation.