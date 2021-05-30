Home World British newspapers report that Boris Johnson was married “secretly”

British newspapers report that Boris Johnson was married “secretly”

May 30, 2021 0 Comments
British newspapers report that Boris Johnson was married "secretly"

Boris Johnson, 56, was reportedly married to 33-year-old Gary Symonds in front of close friends and relatives at the Catholic Westminster Cathedral, the Mail on Sunday and The Sun newspapers reported.

LBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiance Gary Symonds on Saturday in a “secret ceremony”, British media reported.

Boris Johnson, 56, married Gary Symonds, 33, in Westminster Catholic Cathedral in front of close friends and relatives, newspapers reported. Sunday Mail And The sun.

He was the second British Prime Minister to marry during his reign, the first being Robert Jenkinson in 1822.

They waited several months to get married after their initial wedding plans were delayed by an epidemic last year. The couple got engaged in December 2019 and had a one year old baby boy named Wilfred.

About 30 guests in central London attended the service – in central London, after last minute invitations, Sunday Mail.

The wedding was celebrated by the baptized priest of the couple’s son, and was attended by Wilfried The sun.

Pojo had already been married twice before

Boris Johnson has been married twice before. He had four children with his ex-wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, before they divorced in 2018. It is also believed that a daughter was born to him from an affair.

When elected in 2019, he became the first head of government to live on Downing Street as an unmarried couple.

Gary Symonds, a former Conservative communications officer, gave birth to their son just weeks after Johnson left intensive care.

READ  Trump's indictment sessions begin in the Senate

You May Also Like

house-of-one-rumah-ibadah-multi-agama-sekaligus-simbol-toleransi-di-berlin

Many religious places of worship in Berlin and a symbol of tolerance

হার মেনে নিতে না পেরে বাংলার ক্ষতি করছে, আলাপন-বদলিতে TMC; সরকারি সিদ্ধান্ত: BJP

The inability to accept the rate affects the Bengali, TMC in conversations; Official result: BJP

Scientists capture the highest resolution image of atoms

Scientists capture the highest resolution image of atoms

The United States welcomes the Iraqi government's efforts in relation to militants

The United States welcomes the Iraqi government’s efforts in relation to militants

Belarusian opposition leader Zeppelin offers to pay $ 11 million for Lukashenko's arrest

Belarusian opposition leader Zeppelin offers to pay $ 11 million for Lukashenko’s arrest

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Lukashenko has been called "the leader of Oman".

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Lukashenko has been called “the leader of Oman”.

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *