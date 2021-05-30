British newspapers report that Boris Johnson was married “secretly”

Boris Johnson, 56, married Gary Symonds, 33, in Westminster Catholic Cathedral in front of close friends and relatives, newspapers reported. Sunday Mail And The sun.

LBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiance Gary Symonds on Saturday in a “secret ceremony”, British media reported.

He was the second British Prime Minister to marry during his reign, the first being Robert Jenkinson in 1822.

They waited several months to get married after their initial wedding plans were delayed by an epidemic last year. The couple got engaged in December 2019 and had a one year old baby boy named Wilfred.

About 30 guests in central London attended the service – in central London, after last minute invitations, Sunday Mail.

The wedding was celebrated by the baptized priest of the couple’s son, and was attended by Wilfried The sun.

Pojo had already been married twice before

Boris Johnson has been married twice before. He had four children with his ex-wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, before they divorced in 2018. It is also believed that a daughter was born to him from an affair.

When elected in 2019, he became the first head of government to live on Downing Street as an unmarried couple.

Gary Symonds, a former Conservative communications officer, gave birth to their son just weeks after Johnson left intensive care.