Planet TIC 172900988b TESS is found around ancient binary stars

A planet slightly larger than Jupiter in the binary system TIC 172900988b has been identified. The team of astronomers then carried out its mission using NASA’s Space Telescope Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TES).

Jupiter is about three times the mass of this planet. Then the planet orbits its star farther than expected.

Des Temugan Planet DIC 172900988 b

According to a study published in the journal AAS, the newly discovered planet is larger than Jupiter.

Then a second traffic from the parent star. Dr. Veselin Gostov and colleagues at NASA’s Goddard Space Aviation Center describe a circular planet in traffic before NASA’s Kepler space telescope was discovered.

Orbital planets are planets orbiting two stars. So it is very difficult to find a planet around an ancient binary star. This is because traffic is shallow, noisy, and suitable for a star eclipse.

This is because there is a constant third dilution of light with the binary support. In addition, it is difficult to find planets around single stars due to the presence of star points and the function of both.

Astronomers begin to discuss abnormal tracking signatures on planet TIC 172900988b.

Possible causes for this effect are planets that cross one or two stars multiple times from the parent binary eclipse. It occurs during orbit.

Such a transport configuration usually depends on the relative celestial velocities of the curled planets and stars.

The orbit period can then be estimated by traffic. Note that the host system is binary double line spectroscopy.

Astronomers attempted to detect circular planetary transits from the ground before the turn of the century. Besides, this is a single link, which will eventually interfere with sample time.

However, thanks to the long waiting time and high photometric accuracy, Kepler’s mission made it possible to detect many orbiting planets in transit. Other events suggest that it is common to combine exchanges during a merger.

Planetary observations from a field of des data

Citing Theuncoverreality.in, astronomers found TIC 172900988b carrying the planet to the primary star during the 21st Division. Then 5 days after secondary star transport. Thus, the planet forms two exchanges.

Prolonged motion of binary orbits is caused by dynamic interactions between binary and planets. Extensive archive data from various studies such as ASAS-SN, Evryscope, KELT, and SuperWASP.

They also discovered that the binary star itself had reached the eclipse. The planet TIC 172900988b has an orbital period of 19.7 days and a strange period of 0.45.

Also, the star masses are 1.24 and 1.2 m. In terms of radii, they are 1.38 and 1.31 r in the primary and secondary stars, respectively.

For a circular planet, the radius is about 11.07 r. However, astronomers have not been able to determine the mass and distinctive properties of its orbit. The reason is that there are six solutions with almost the same possibilities.

The possible masses of the planet range from 820 to 980 AD. It has an orbital period of 190 to 205 days and a peculiarity of 0.02 to 0.09.

DIC 172900988 B, Planet Massif

This planet, which is larger than Jupiter, has a mass equal to 2.9 Jupiter masses. Thus it will become a huge travel planet. In addition, the dimensions of the planet TIC 172900988b were almost identical to Jupiter when identified.

The planet is too hot to be part of the system’s habitable zone. Then the orbital period is also very long, ranging from 189 to 204 days.

Last time, the planet was in the Cancer galaxy, about 824 light years from Earth. Then it will become part of a system that will last 3.1 billion years.

Planet TIC 172900988b has proven Dess’s possible discovery for orbiting planets. Then the orbital period is longer than the period of observation. Eventually astronomers decided that the system could be accessed via high-resolution spectroscopy, such as the Rochester-McLaughlin effect of transit spectroscopy. (R10 / HR Online)

Publisher: Jujang