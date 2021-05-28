Stay in the parrot world and discover the richness of the landscapes of South America

Blowing a stone from your home in Sean-et-Marne, France Blue Paris, to find out Parrot World, The 1st fastest zoo dedicated to South America!

Opportunity to explore the animal and landscape of the Amazon and Patagonia with the family …

An extraordinary stay in the heart of the Amazon

The parrot world can be viewed as a natural reserve in which you look for the iconic animals of South America.

Parrots, jaguars, giant otters, Humboldt penguins and more than a hundred colorful birds roam close to their natural habitats. Just like the researchers on the scientific journey, open your eyes wide and discover these fascinating animals.

The stay is as follows:

4 Access to the park over 2 days to 4 days

Dinner for 4 to 4 people

One night for 4 people Lodge Jaguar Located in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. Thanks to the large panoramic windows you get a breathtaking view of the Jaguar world.

–

–

Breakfast for 4 people

Meal is a privileged animation with a trainer, where you can find food preparation, food distribution, cleaning and maintenance of animal interiors and outdoors, and creating concentrates.

–

–

Parrot World, Embassy of Biodiversity

Glit World is part of the New Generation Zoo, which aims to address the challenges of raising education and public awareness while taking into account animal welfare (their physiological and psychological needs).

Like guides in the heart of nature, parrots invite you to explore their restored habitats and meet creatures that they rub on their shoulders.

–

–

This visit has 2 100% high speed areas, Amazonia Trek and Patagonia Trek, To allow visitors to observe the animals and their behavior more closely and carefully.

Immersed in the heart of South American nature

Through a fun and educational journey to recreate the landscapes of South America, the visitor finds himself completely immersed with the local animals of this region of the world.

–

–

At 10,000 m² and 15 m high, the giant bird ship is one of the largest in Europe, offering a view of hundreds of colorful birds moving at 360.

This amazing experience in the heart of South American nature makes the parrot the world’s largest bird ship the real embassy of the Amazon in France.

How to play?

All you have to do is call your radio at 01.42.30.10.10 and sign up to play live on the program Empowerment Immediate from 11am to 12pm.

Once in the air, try to answer as many questions as possible correctly. 1 question, 5 seconds reflection. If the thinking time is too long or the answer is wrong, the game will be stopped.

No tie, the highest score of the week, i.e. the auditor who answers the highest number of questions in a row is declared the winner of the week.