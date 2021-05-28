Home Top News Modilda returns to London in the fall

May 28, 2021
Musical comedy Modilda Will be back in London from September 16th.

The show premiered in 2010 in Stratford-upon-Avon by the Royal Shakespeare Company. It then played without a break until the Covid 19 epidemic in the West-End of London. The music is based on the novel by Roald Dahl (1988), and a young woman named Modilda, with her telekinesis and an extraordinary imagination, decides to take her destiny into her own hands.

Libretto Dennis Kelly and musician Tim Minchin (musician) An endless day). The show won 7 Oliver Awards in 2012, including Best Music. The American product won 4 Tony Awards. The show has been held in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and South Korea.

Catherine Mallion, executive producer of RSC, explains: “It’s great to say we can play our show again. The whole team will be back to the Cambridge Theater soon. Modilda In the fall. […] We can celebrate our 10th anniversary with the public in London. “

