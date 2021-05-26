Tasmanian demons were born on mainland Australia 3,000 3,000 years after they disappeared

Thanks to a species conservation program, Tasmanian demons have been reintroduced to mainland Australia, where they have been extinct for 3,000 years. For the first time, births were seen. These marsupials are in danger of extinction in Tasmania.

On Monday, animal welfare associations announced the birth of seven Tasmanian demons in the wild Australia Continent. However, it is 3,000 years since these unique little marsupials disappeared from the island-continent! This species is endemic to the Tasmanian archipelago in the southeast and is endangered. Because since 1996, the infectious and nearly 100% deadly cancer has plagued the Tasmanian devil population, which has grown from 150,000 people to 25,000 today.

The return to mainland Australia took place as part of a species conservation program. Nearly a year ago, associations and corporations reintroduced the 26-year-old Tasmanian demons into a 400-hectare sanctuary north of Sydney. These marsupials form in a phase space. “Once the demons were released into the wild, it was theirs to play with, and it was a nervous breakdown,” said Tim Faulkner, one of the organizations. “We had to go inside and observe from a distance until we confirmed the birth of the first children born in nature. What a moment!”

Create a protected reserve in the face of disease

With black or brown fur, Tasmanian demons are aggressive and gluttonous marsupials. Two character traits that inspired Doss’s character in the animated series The Looney Tunes. They also emit a strong odor when they are worried. VS ‘…

Read more at LeJDD

You may also be interested in this content: