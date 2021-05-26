Home Top News Tasmanian demons were born on mainland Australia 3,000 3,000 years after they disappeared

Tasmanian demons were born on mainland Australia 3,000 3,000 years after they disappeared

May 26, 2021 0 Comments
Tasmanian demons were born on mainland Australia 3,000 3,000 years after they disappeared

Thanks to a species conservation program, Tasmanian demons have been reintroduced to mainland Australia, where they have been extinct for 3,000 years. For the first time, births were seen. These marsupials are in danger of extinction in Tasmania.

On Monday, animal welfare associations announced the birth of seven Tasmanian demons in the wild Australia Continent. However, it is 3,000 years since these unique little marsupials disappeared from the island-continent! This species is endemic to the Tasmanian archipelago in the southeast and is endangered. Because since 1996, the infectious and nearly 100% deadly cancer has plagued the Tasmanian devil population, which has grown from 150,000 people to 25,000 today.

The return to mainland Australia took place as part of a species conservation program. Nearly a year ago, associations and corporations reintroduced the 26-year-old Tasmanian demons into a 400-hectare sanctuary north of Sydney. These marsupials form in a phase space. “Once the demons were released into the wild, it was theirs to play with, and it was a nervous breakdown,” said Tim Faulkner, one of the organizations. “We had to go inside and observe from a distance until we confirmed the birth of the first children born in nature. What a moment!”

Create a protected reserve in the face of disease

With black or brown fur, Tasmanian demons are aggressive and gluttonous marsupials. Two character traits that inspired Doss’s character in the animated series The Looney Tunes. They also emit a strong odor when they are worried. VS ‘…

Read more at LeJDD

You may also be interested in this content:

READ  London's Blitz spirit praises Brendan Foster for advancing with marathon in the face of epidemic

You May Also Like

A positive audience at the Melbourne Stadium, thousands urged people to isolate themselves

A positive audience at the Melbourne Stadium, thousands urged people to isolate themselves

Vers un procès pour la Trump Organization ? Un grand jury se réunit pour trancher

Towards a test for the Trump system? A large jury meeting to decide

Kaltik wants "two teams" in Australia

Kaltik wants “two teams” in Australia

Australia’s Smart City wants to be the next Silicon Valley

Australia’s Smart City wants to be the next Silicon Valley

Eurovision 2021: l’Australie et la Croatie privées de finale

Australia and Croatia lost the final

Govt-19: US, Japan and Australia urge WHO to clarify the origin of the epidemic

Covid 19: US, Japan and Australia urge WHO to clarify the origin of the epidemic

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *