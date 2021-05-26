Home Technology After a full two years of testing … Instagram is developing its highly anticipated technology for anyone to touch

May 26, 2021 0 Comments

According to international press reports, the social networking site “Instagram” has decided to offer its expected technology to all users.

Special technology site Engadget has decided to officially introduce the option to hide options to all its users on Instagram, after testing it for almost two years.

Instagram has made this technology optional for users. You can enable or disable this from the settings for each account.

Instagram users have set many options, such as hiding the number of likes for your posts or hiding the likes of other users’ posts.

Although the option to hide the number of options is enabled, you can see the full statistics of your posts when you click on them within the account settings.

