Brief MLP: Jack Leider in Boston? | The injured list includes Michael Confordo and Jeff McNeill

Jack Leider in Boston?
This is a believable scene.
Rose Stripping enjoys the young Blue Jays team
He believes playing at the Minor League Stadium is not a barrier to training.
There has been no talk so far between Brandon Crawford and the Giants
He is set to become a free agent next winter.
The injured list includes Michael Confordo and Jeff McNeill
They will be missed for several weeks.
The Yankees are definitely for another good season
Some good players are still on the injured list, but are expected to return soon.
What is the future for Gregory Bolanko?
He could be traded this season.
Happy Birthday, Bardolo Golan
The man nicknamed Big Sexy is now 48 years old. He still plays professional baseball!