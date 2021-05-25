Australia and Croatia lost the final

Ten countries qualified after the first semifinal of the 65th edition of the International Song Contest held Tuesday night at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Kick off the 2021 editionEurovision It happened on Tuesday evening The first semi-final was played by sixteen people from 39 competing nations. Ten of them qualified for the finals next Saturday, thanks to the combined vote of the audience and international jurors. They are the current champions and directly qualified with the Dutch host country and the “Big Five” (the biggest financial contributors to the tournament, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Italy).

Ten people qualified for the first semi-final of Eurovision 2021:

– Azerbaijan: Effendi with The sun

– Belgium: With hoverphonic Wrong place

– Cyprus: With Elena Sacrino Satan

– Israel: With Eden Allen Free me

– Lithuania: Roop with Discotech

– Malta: Rule I break

– Norway: With Dix Fallen Angel

– Russia: With Manisha Russian girl

– Sweden: Dos with Voices

– Ukraine: With Go_A Further

Emerging from the 2015 edition of the competition, Australia will not be appearing in the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in its history. Montague, with its title Technicolor, Not as qualified as Croatia (with Albina) Tick ​​tock) However the bookmakers found the pass. As with 2018 and 2019, Romania is also in the semifinals (Roxanne with Alzheimer’s disease). Ireland, who have won the Eurovision Song Contest seven times, will not be next Saturday, nor will Slovenia (with Ana Choklik Amen) And northern Macedonia (with vassals Here I stand). The second semi-final of Eurovision 2021 will take place live on Thursday 4pm in France 4.