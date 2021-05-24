The administration of a high school is retrieving photos of the year-end album to cover the necklines

Portraits of 80 young girls have been changed, and management wants the photo album to conform to the establishment’s dress code.

“It gives our kids the feeling that they have to cover their bodies and be ashamed, which is a shame for many of them.” Parents of high school students in Florida, USA, have opposed the administration’s decision to cover their breasts too much with portraits of some young girls in the year – end album.

Nearly 80 students have been reported affected New York Times. No photo of the boy has been altered, and even members of the swim team and those who posed in swimsuits are blaming a mother.

On its website, Bartram Trail’s Public High School warns that “portraits of the album of the year” must be compliant. Code of Conduct for Students St. John’s County School District or they can be converted digitally. “A code of conduct that is obsolete by many parents.

Riley O’Keefe is one of the girls who retrieved the photo © Bartram High School Yearbook / New York Times

A dress code is considered obsolete

This rule especially prohibits young women from wearing tops that do not cover the shoulders and skirts and shorts more than 10 cm from the knee.

“They’m all good students, are we going to ask ourselves if we’ve seen too much on their shoulders? This is crazy,” a mother lamented to the American newspaper.

A meeting should be arranged soon to demand that the dress code of the establishment be reduced and that new printing be made without restoring the year-end album.