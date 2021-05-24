Kevin Spacey returns to cinema in Franco Nero’s next film

Is the long gap in Kevin Spacey’s life coming to an end? The American actor is expected to return to the big screen in the coming months. According to ABC News, Actor House of cards The man who was at the center of a legal-media storm following allegations of sexual harassment and harassment should be shown in Franco Nero’s next film. Received baptism The man who attracted God, Kevin Spacey, almost inaccessible actor 5 years ago I will play Facing Britain Vanessa Redgrave (Blower, les liabilities), Wife of the director.

Unaware of the radioactivity of the abandoned Hollywood actor, the director confirmed the information to the American media: “I am very pleased that Kevin has agreed to star in this film. I consider him a great actor. Can’t wait to start filming.” The man who attracted God Tells the story of a blind artist who can draw incredible paintings based only on the sounds of the voices of his subjects.

It was the last movie appearance of Kevin Spacey Billionaire Boys Club, Released in 2018, but filmed in 2015. Kevin Spacey, Oscar Award American beauty And Regular suspects, Did not comment on this information. The last part of the legal action against the comedian is that since Wednesday, September 9, 2020, allegations of sexual harassment have reportedly taken place between Kevin Spacey and two young men in the 80s.

